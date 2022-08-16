GameDay Preview: Harold Ramirez Returns For Rays vs. Yankees on Tuesday

Harold Ramirez's broken thumb is all healed and the Tampa Bay Rays have their best hitter back. He's been activated off the injured list and is in the starting lineup on Tuesday night when the Rays take on the New York Yankees.

He is batting third in the designated hitter spot for the Rays. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET

Ramirez has played 78 games for the Rays this year, and leads the team in hitting with a .329 average. He's 79-for-240, with four home runs and 35 RBIs. Ramirez, a 27-year-old Colombian native, fractured a bone in his thumb after getting hit by a pitch on July 17 in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

He was back in the batting cages last week and took batting practice at Tropicana Field last Saturday. He went to Durham for a quick rehab assignment, and went 2-for-5 on Monday.

To make room for Ramirez, the Rays sent outfielder Luke Raley back to Durham. Raley has played in 22 games for Tampa Bay since being called up on June 24. He is hitting .197 with one home run and four RBI. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter was 12-for-61 at the plate during his stint.

The Rays are hoping that starters Manuel Margot and Wander Franco aren't far behind Ramirez. Both are in Durham now as well. Margot, who's hitting .302 and is second on the Rays in batting average behind Ramirez, suffered a right knee sprain on June 20 and it was feared he might have been lost for the season when he had to be carted off the field.

He's eligible to return off the injured list on Saturday.

Franco, who fractured the hamate bone in his right wrist on July 9, should be back within a week, too.

The Rays and Yankees play the second game of their three-game series tonight, with Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA) pitching for Tampa Bay. Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

Here are the starting lineups for Tuesday night's game:

The Yankees are favored at minus-172 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Rays are plus-144. The over/under is 7.

