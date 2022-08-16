Read full article on original website
Related
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
People
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
RELATED PEOPLE
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan are keeping the Dunkin' and Affleck family tradition alive. While out performing errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, Casey, 47, and Cowan, 24, were spotted getting coffee and two dozen donuts at the fast-food chain. In the photos, the couple is seen hugging each...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Kylie Jenner and 'Best Friend' Stormi Lip Sync to Travis Scott's 'Mamacita' in Sweet TikTok
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are always showing love to Travis Scott. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a video to TikTok of her and Stormi lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita." Mom and daughter are in the car and smile as they sing "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I...
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are Already Swapping Their Summer Sandals for These Classic Fall Shoes
An ideal summer footwear lineup includes strappy sandals, flip-flops, and comfy slides. But the season is winding down, which means it's almost time to switch out your shoe rack — and some celebrities have already beaten you to the punch. Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lily...
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
John Legend's Son Miles Dances on Dad's Shoulders During Virtual Meeting: 'Loves to Zoom-Bomb'
John Legend shared an adorable video on Instagram Wednesday in which his 3-year-old son is perched on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting and dances along to his new dance track "All She Wanna Do," featuring Saweetie. Miles sways back and forth while staying balanced with his hands on his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luisana Lopilato Says One of Her and Michael Bublé's Kids Came Up with Baby No. 4's Name
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are getting closer to meeting their fourth baby!. On Wednesday, the actress opened up about the final days of her pregnancy during an Instagram Q&A with fans. Lopilato said she's 38½ weeks and expects to meet her baby girl any day now. In...
Amandla Stenberg Blasts 'Unwarranted Conversation' About Her Cleavage in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'
Amandla Stenberg did not ask for anyone's opinion about her body, body, body. The actress, 23, called out the "extreme" media obsession with her chest Thursday as she took to her Instagram Story in response to a New York Times review of her new film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which referred to the movie as "a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage"
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry Again In Romantic Georgia Ceremony
Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, celebrated their wedding with reception in Riceboro, Georgia! The couple, surrounded by their family and friends, had the big party at Ben’s private estate on Saturday, Aug. 20. “The ceremony is over and it ended with a kiss,” a source E! News shortly after the romantic ceremony. The outlet also reported that all guests — including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana — wore white for the affair. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which was planned by Colin Cowie.
'Stranger Things' ' Priah Ferguson on Why She's Quitting Fast Fashion — Plus, Her Top Thrifting Tips
Priah Ferguson is all about sustainable style. The actress, who plays Erica Sinclair on the Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things, can often be found in a stylish outfit, whether she's walking a red carpet or posting a casual photo to the 'gram. Though Ferguson, 15, admits she's still finding her overall style vibe, she's having a lot of fun in the process. Like many fashion-lovers, however, Ferguson has spent time and money on fast fashion, but she's trying to change her ways.
People
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Red Hot Chili Peppers are receiving their most prestigious VMA yet. The alternative rock band, made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, will be honored with the global icon award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the network announced Friday. At...
Tatiana Maslany Explains the Softer Side of Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series: 'It's Unapologetically Girly'
Although Tatiana Maslany is playing a 6'7" superhero in Marvel's new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and a Hulk no less — the actress says the Disney+ show tackles a lot more about femininity and realistic workplace dynamics than one might expect. "There is a joyful femininity...
People
307K+
Followers
49K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0