Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’

The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
