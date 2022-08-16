Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
TMZ.com
Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video, MLBer Told Cops He Was Celebrating Braves Win Before Stop
2:07 PM PT -- New police video shows Ozuna told a cop he had celebrated the Braves' big win over the Mets on Thursday night with a few beers before he was ultimately arrested for DUI on Friday morning. In the footage, you can clearly hear Ozuna tell an officer,...
MLB・
Gio: Yankees showing who we thought they would be, are heading for another early exit
Gio says the Yankees’ recent performance is more of a confirmation of what many thought they would be after a lackluster offseason, and will be bounced early from the playoffs again.
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Does Marcell Ozuna have a spot in Braves lineup?
With the young Braves prospects stepping up to the plate this season, it leaves Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna in an awkward situation where Ozuna’s contract may not be worth his on-field performance.
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kid runs onto field during White Sox-Astros game, absolutely basks in the moment
We’ve seen our fair share of drunk adults run onto the field in Chicago in recent years, and the ending usually involves an NFL-style tackle. On Wednesday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field, the equation changed.
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Destroys Coach In "Hard Knocks" Who Asked Him When Was The Last Time He Did A Calf Raise: "Today."
Kevin Durant is a player that is well-known to be willing to go on social media and defend himself from haters. We have often seen him clap back at people on Twitter, and it seems as though that happened today. An NBA fan posted a video of a weightlifting coach...
Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency
The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy’s Drastic Swing Change Brings Huge Results
The Dodgers did not get the start from Max Muncy that they were hoping for. After 4 seasons of crushing home runs and getting on base at an incredible rate, Muncy came into the 2022 season looking lost at the plate. And that carried over deep into the season. To...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’
The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
Once Undrafted, Is this Power Bat Destined for the Cubs Lineup?
From undrafted to Triple-A, the Chicago Cubs' Matt Mervis sits one step away from the Show.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
