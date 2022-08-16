Three Trade Scenarios Involving Donovan Mitchell Based On Latest Rumors

Donovan Mitchell remains one of the most talked about players on the trade block this offseason and three teams are making a push for the All-Star shooting guard.

Aside from the Brooklyn Nets and the drama they are dealing with in regards to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Utah Jazz have been just as popular of a name to talk about this NBA offseason.

Not only did they trade All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul of players and draft picks in return, but they also lost their head coach. Quin Snyder resigned from his position with the Jazz after eight seasons, casting a lot of doubt now on All-Star Donovan Mitchell’s future with the organization.

While he is still under contract through the 2024-25 season, also having a player option for the 2025-26 season, Mitchell finds himself on a team that is on the verge of a rebuild.

The Jazz still have talented players in Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and now players like Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, but a lot has happened over the years in Utah and it does seem like the balance between management and this locker room is starting to break.

After having the best record in the league during the 2020-21 season and then losing in the Western Conference Semifinals, as well as losing in the first-round of the playoffs this past season, it seemed very likely that some big changes were going to be happening for the Jazz this offseason.

Many anticipated a possible Rudy Gobert trade, yet nobody really expected Quin Snyder to be leaving, nor the team to trade a key starter like Royce O’Neale for a first-round pick.

Caught in a crossroads of whether to continue building right now or in the future, Utah’s front-office has a big decision to make in regards to their 25-year-old All-Star guard.

The Jazz have spoken with multiple teams this offseason regarding trade talk centered around Donovan Mitchell and while these talks have not advanced into anything noteworthy, the team has re-engaged in these trade conversations once more.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania , the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Mitchell and there are two other teams actively pursuing him as well.

Will the Jazz budge and give up their All-Star ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season to get a jump-start on their anticipated rebuild?

Here are three trade scenarios the Jazz may be considering involving the three teams actively pursuing Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks Land The Star They Have Been In Need Of

New York Knicks Receive: G Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz Receive: F Obi Toppin, G Quentin Grimes, F Cam Reddish, G/F Evan Fournier, DAL 2023 1st Round Pick (Top-10 Protected, via NYK), WAS 2023 1st Round Pick (Top-14 Protected, via NYK), NYK 2024 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), NYK 2025 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to UTA), NYK 2026 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

The one team showing the most interest in pursuing Donovan Mitchell this offseason has been the New York Knicks and this should not come as a surprise. They have long been in need of a superstar-caliber player like Mitchell and to make matters even better, he grew up in New York and is an avid New York sports fan.

Going back to New York is definitely something that is appealing to Mitchell and the Knicks have a ton of assets they can utilize to get a deal done.

The question here though is what assets would the Jazz actually want?

It is very likely that Utah will want recent first-round talents like Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes, but whether or not they would be willing to take on former first-round pick Cam Reddish and veteran Evan Fournier is a mystery.

What stands out about what the Knicks can offer though is the fact that they have a surplus of future first-round picks.

New York owns four first-round picks in 2023 and then they currently have seven first-round picks from 2024-2029, all of which can be packaged together in some capacity to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

In the scenario laid out above, the Knicks may need to attach another first-round pick in 2028 to compensate for the fact that the two first-round picks in 2023 that they would be trading away are protected, but nonetheless, this is the kind of package the Knicks are offering right now.

RJ Barrett does not seem to be on Utah’s radar right now in trade talks, however, this does not mean that he is completely off-the-table in negotiations. If the Jazz really want Barrett in a Mitchell trade, the Knicks may be inclined to move on from their young star.

Charlotte Shocks The NBA World

Charlotte Hornets Receive: G Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz Receive: G Terry Rozier, F P.J. Washington, F/C Kai Jones, DEN 2023 1st Round Pick (Top-14 Protected, via CHA), UTA 2023 2nd Round Pick (via CHA), CHA 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), CHA 2026 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to UTA), CHA 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), CHA 2028 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to UTA), CHA 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Although the Knicks are at the forefront of trade conversations centered on Donovan Mitchell, the Charlotte Hornets have also been mentioned as a team pursuing the All-Star.

As crazy as it may sound, the Hornets actually do have quite a bit of intriguing assets to offer up and they desperately need another high-level talent, especially since it does not appear as if Miles Bridges will be suiting up for them again.

Having a massive hole to fill alongside LaMelo Ball, the Hornets could sacrifice a large chunk of their future and draft assets in order to land a “win-now” player like Donovan Mitchell.

He would be an upgrade at the shooting guard position over Terry Rozier and giving up last year’s first-round pick in Kai Jones may not matter too much in the grand scheme of things since the Hornets just drafted Mark Williams.

Not to mention, Danny Ainge is now in Utah’s front-office and he happens to be a big fan of Terry Rozier, hence why there could be a possible connection here in trade talks between Charlotte and Utah.

Four first-round picks, two first-round swaps and getting their 2023 second-round pick back should be more than enough value for the Jazz to take back from a draft perspective in a trade for Mitchell.

For the Hornets though, how much better does this trade actually make them?

Donovan Mitchell is a fantastic player, but he is not on the same level as guys like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, all of which could go to any team and instantly make them a title contender.

If Charlotte is willing to give up a ton of assets over the next several years in order to increase their chances of winning and making the playoffs now, then this is a trade that they should have no problem making.

Wizards Form A New “Big 3” In The Eastern Conference

Washington Wizards Receive: G Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz Receive: F Kyle Kuzma, F Rui Hachimura, F Deni Avdija, G Johnny Davis, WAS 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected, conveys two years after prior obligation to NYK), WAS 2026 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to UTA), WAS 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), WAS 2028 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to UTA), WAS 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Along with the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards have been a team reaching out about Donovan Mitchell’s availability, giving them an outside chance to possibly land the All-Star.

Re-signing Bradley Beal to a supermax contract in the offseason and trading for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline last season, the Wizards are looking to make moves that can separate themselves from a talent-perspective in the Eastern Conference.

Almost all the teams that made the playoffs last season in the East either have their entire roster returning or they got better and of those that missed the playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks will both be better.

This leaves Washington with very little room for error if they are to make a push for the postseason and having a handful of youthful talents, now would be the time for them to pull off a trade for someone like Donovan Mitchell, an athletic and crafty player who could compliment Bradley Beal quite nicely in the team’s backcourt.

Giving up Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and rookie Johnny Davis is a ton of value to offer up here from the Wizards’ perspective, however, the Jazz are not backing down on their asking price right now.

Utah ended up getting five draft picks and five players from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert and they are wanting better assets in a deal for Mitchell.

Seeing as he is still under contract for a few more years, the Jazz have nothing to worry about in regards to Donovan Mitchell walking away in free agency and he has not formally requested a trade, so they really do not have a reason to trade him right now other than to enter a full-blown rebuild.

If Washington really wants Donovan Mitchell, they are going to have to be willing to sacrifice almost all of their young core, as well as a handful of draft picks over the next few years, something that could end up being detrimental to this franchise.

A move like this could really help push the Wizards into the thick of things in the Eastern Conference, but at the same time, this is a massive risk for them to take.