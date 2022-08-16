New York Knicks Star Tweets An Intriguing Question

New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted out a question.

Fournier: "Who’s the the most courageous, the guy who’s not afraid of anything or the guy who’s afraid but does it anyway?"

Fournier just finished up first season playing for the Knicks, and he averaged a very solid 14.1 points per game on 38.9% shooting from the three-point range.

However, the Kicks had a down year.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the east, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs and finished as the 11th seed.

They have a very talented roster that is a good mix of young players and veterans.

Fournier has played in the NBA for ten seasons, and he is currently only 29-years-old.

Over his career, he has always been a very solid scorer.

He was a first-round pick (20th overall) in 2012, and played the first two seasons of his career for the Denver Nuggets.

After that, he spent part of seven seasons in Orlando, Florida, playing for the Magic.

Prior to playing for the Knicks, he spent the 2021 season on the Magic and Boston Celtics.

His career averages are 14.3 points per game on 38.1% shooting from the three-point range.

He is a very consistent role player that can be relied upon to score efficiently.

In addition, he has played in the NBA Playoffs in four different seasons.

However, he has only played in 19 playoff games, because he has never made it out of the second-round.