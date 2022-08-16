ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Girl Scout Cookie coming for 2023. Here's a look at Thin Mint 'sister' Raspberry Rally

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Are you a fan of Girl Scout cookies? If so, you will soon have a new one to try.

The Girl Scouts unveiled the Raspberry Rally cookie Tuesday, announcing that it will join the lineup for the 2023 cookie season.

Described as a "sister" cookie to the ever-popular Thin Mint, Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolatey coating.

It will be the first Girl Scout cookie offered exclusively online with direct shipment only. Kentucky Girl Scouts will offer them online starting Dec. 12.

In-person cookie sales begin Jan. 1, 2023, and the Girl Scouts will market their business online via the Smart Cookies Platform, which offers direct shipment and local delivery for all cookie orders.

Customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, available on the App Store and Google Play. The app will show where local Girl Scouts are hosting in-person cookie sale booths. Booth sales run Feb. 3 through March 26.

