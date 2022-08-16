ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock school district earns B rating from TEA

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
The Round Rock school district received an overall rating of 89, or a B, from the Texas Education Agency, with 27 schools receiving an A rating.

This is the first time the district has had no campuses ranked below a C, district officials said.

This year, 54% of kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the state received a B rating. TheTEA released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses on Monday, the first to be issued since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Round Rock's 89 rating, one point away from an A rating, was the same as it was in 2019.

“The past two and a half years have been the most challenging educators have ever faced,” Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said in adistrict news release. “Students everywhere suffered major learning loss when the world shut down due to the COVID pandemic. The incredible performance showcased in this year’s ratings is a testament to the determination and innovation of our educators, the support of our parents, and the hard work and resilience of our students.”

Eighteen of Round Rock's 57schools earned a B rating and eight earned a C. Forty five campuses, or 85%, earned an A or B rating compared to 37 campuses in 2019.

Campuses that earned a A rating are: Blackland, Caraway, Cactus Ranch, Canyon Creek, Chandler, England, Fern Bluff, Forest Creek, Forest North, Great Oaks, Herrington, Laurel Mountain, Purple Sage, Spicewood, Sommer, Redbud and Teravista elementary schools, Deerpark, Hopewell and Grisham middle schools and Round Rock, McNeil and Westwood high schools and Round Rock Early College.

Campuses that earned a C rating are: Anderson Mill, Berkman, Callison, Johnson, Robertson andVoigtelementaryschools, C.D Fulkes Middle School and Hernandez IB World School.

The A-F accountability system, established by House Bill 22 in the 85th Texas Legislature in 2017, provides educators, parents and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of public schools based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps, according to a TEA news release.

“We are so proud of the growth we’ve seen across the district, but I particularly want to applaud the progress at some of our campuses that have historically struggled,” Ryan Smith, the district’s chief of teaching and learning, said inthe news release. “Targeted strategies such as additional support and resources, along with the unflagging determination of teachers and administrators at schools like Callison and Voigt elementary schools as well as C.D. Fulkes and Hernandez middle schools are evident in the results we’re celebrating today.”

The complete 2021-22 ratings can be found at txschools.gov.

