International Business Times
Priscilla Presley Slams Elvis' Manager, Reveals New Secrets 45 Years After Singer's Death
In the wake of the 45th death anniversary of Elvis Presley, his former wife Priscilla Presley has revealed some new secrets about the King of Rock and Roll, who died at the age of 42 in 1977. Priscilla, 77, shared how watching the newly dropped "Elvis" biopic was difficult for...
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared first-look photos for the Western series Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The English is an Amazon Studios and BBC production that is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hugo...
Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look
Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890...
Rosie O’Donnell’s Malibu Home Is Pure Paradise! Take a Tour of Her Oceanfront Estate
Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has a true knack for real estate! The Sleepless in Seattle actress has previously sold homes in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles over the years before settling into her gorgeous Malibu escape in 2022. The mom of five loves sharing photos of the oceanfront home and its marvelous view with her fans.
Ioane “John” King, ‘Spartacus’ Actor, Dies at 49
Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49. The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.More from The Hollywood ReporterSheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89Wolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Bill Robinson, Rep for Carol Burnett, James Garner and Many More, Dies at 92 His family had...
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
Madonna shares French kiss with model in new cover shoot
Madonna has taken part in a racy cover shoot in which she kisses model Andrew Darnell.For the occasion, the 64-year-old – who recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish getaway in Sicily – donned a bubblegum pink wig, fishnet tights and leather shorts with diamante tassels.In one photograph, she is seen sharing a French kiss with Darnell, who wears a studded denim vest.The party inspired shoot, for Paper magazine, also captured Darnell lying on top of a bar while Madonna licked his body.In an interview to accompany the shoot, Madonna told “Like A Virgin” producer Nile Rodgers that she...
Mark Ruffalo’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children Keen, Bella, & Odette
Mark Ruffalo has certainly taken over Hollywood after getting his start in small indie films. The 54-year-old Wisconsin native landed the role of a lifetime in Kenneth Lonergan’s Academy Award-nominated 2000 film You Can Count on Me alongside Laura Linney, which secured a top spot on casting agents’ lists from then on out. Soon he was starring in Jane Campion’s In the Cut, Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Michael Mann’s Collateral opposite Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise. Mark also became the heartthrob in romantic comedies such as View From the Top, 13 Going on 30, Just Like Heaven and Rumor Has It.
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
Emma Watson Revives Her Pixie Cut for New Prada Beauty Campaign
Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic. The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding officiant revealed
Celebrity life coach and big-time podcaster Jay Shetty is expected to officiate the wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia this weekend, Page Six has learned. It seems Shetty — who has hosted a ton of stars including Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow on his “On Purpose” podcast — has been close with the superstar singer for a couple of years. Lopez has also appeared on the show, and she invited him to officiate four weddings that she orchestrated as part of a PR stunt for her latest movie, “Marry Me,” in February. The British spiritual star,...
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
realitytitbit.com
Chrishell Stause sneak peek as Selling Sunset rises once again
The real-estate beauty has teased that Selling Sunset season 6 has started filming, and it promises to be as dramatic as ever. Standing in front of some dazzling clothes looking beautiful, Chrishell Stause looks off into the distance as she teases Selling Sunset series 6, and fans are more excited than ever before.
SlashGear
