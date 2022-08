One man was killed and a wrong-way driver was charged after a crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton early Wednesday morning, the Massachusetts State Police announced. According to a State Police news release, the driver of a 2018 Ford Transit van, identified as 29-year-old Devin Arroyo of Taunton, was traveling southbound on I-495 northbound around 12:15 a.m. The van collided head on with an Infiniti car driven by an adult male.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO