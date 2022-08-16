Read full article on original website
waterlandblog.com
Kids Day at Des Moines Beach Park will be Wednesday, Aug. 24
Kids Day at Des Moines Beach Park will be this coming Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m.. The City of Des Moines Arts Commission and Human Services are partnering with the Des Moines Library to present a Kids Show and Community Engagement Resource Day on Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Beach Park Promontory.
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
waterlandblog.com
Help SR3 by donating marine-themed stuffed animals at Farmers Market Saturday
SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3) has partnered with local emergency responders to provide marine themed stuffed animals to local children in crisis, and they’ll be at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The SR3 marine wildlife ambulance will be parked at the Farmers...
waterlandblog.com
Celebrate the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ at Des Moines Waterland Farmers Market this Saturday
The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer” this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All are invited to enjoy a day that will surely make you wag your tail!. Dog Parade featuring Costume Contest. Doggy Photo...
waterlandblog.com
Waterland Walkers will walk two trails in Des Moines this Sunday, Aug. 21
This Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will be walking on two different trails, and all are invited. On Sunday, meet at 11 a.m. at the Barnes Creek Nature Trail trailhead, which is located at approximately 1801 S. 216th Street (map below) about two blocks west of the Des Moines Post Office.
