This Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will be walking on two different trails, and all are invited. On Sunday, meet at 11 a.m. at the Barnes Creek Nature Trail trailhead, which is located at approximately 1801 S. 216th Street (map below) about two blocks west of the Des Moines Post Office.

DES MOINES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO