Mount Pleasant, SC

Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
Community health fair offering free services in Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic have partnered to provide important health services at no cost. On Friday, Aug. 19, the first community health fair is set to take place at the new Hope Center, located at 529 Meeting Street. The event, which...
High school football games canceled, postponed due to Lowcountry storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Storms moving into the Lowcountry Friday evening led to the cancelation of several high school football games. The following games have been canceled or postponed:. James Island vs. St. John's - POSTPONED until Saturday at 7 p.m. West Ashley vs. Lower Richland - POSTPONED until...
Community Resource Center announcing partnership with Lowcountry schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is partnering with two Lowcountry schools to help guide the next generation of bright minds. On Thursday, Aug. 18, a press conference is taking place with representatives from the Community Resource Center, Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy. Community...
Illumination Charleston

This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
Over 1,300 CSU students will be moving onto campus this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the start of Charleston Southern University's Move In Weekend. The university exceeded enrollment goals and is preparing to welcome more than 1,300 students to campus. CSU is expected to have 2,400 full-time undergraduate students in the fall, with close to 1,000 graduate...
Charleston Literary Festival

The highly-anticipated list of the world's most celebrated thinkers and writers participating in this year's Charleston Literary Festival has just been released, along with 'first-dibs' ticketing packages. Charleston Literary Festival, running November 4-13 in Charleston, SC, is a highly anticipated event for book lovers. The Festival is curated to allow...
