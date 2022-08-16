Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
abcnews4.com
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
abcnews4.com
Historic home catches fire after apparent lightning strike in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters with multiple agencies responded to a house fire in downtown Charleston Friday night. According to Charleston Fire Department, dispatch received a 911 call just after 8 p.m. reporting a fire on Logan Street. First responders arrived in less than three minutes but initially didn't...
abcnews4.com
GUILTY: Jury returns verdict for convicted Colleton Co. triple murderer, sentenced to life
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Walterboro man accused of murdering five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 was sentenced to life in prison Friday in connection to three of those murders. A Colleton County jury needed only about two hours to deliberate before...
abcnews4.com
'Very poor condition': Animals recovering after restaurant spills oil in West Ashley pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant in West Ashley dumped oil into a storm drain that led to a pond, according to Charleston officials. Now, the City of Charleston says significant progress is being made at the pond, and the contractor the restaurant hired is working toward finishing the cleanup.
abcnews4.com
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
abcnews4.com
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
abcnews4.com
Storms lead to power outage on Isle of Palms affecting more than 2,500
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Stormy conditions Friday evening led to a power outage on the Isle of Palms, according to a Dominion Energy outage map. The map shows that 2,542 Dominion Energy customers are currently impacted. Power is estimated to return by 11:30 p.m. This is a...
abcnews4.com
Destiny Worship Center hosting free food distribution event Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A free food distribution event is looking to help Lowcountry residents. Those in need can head to the Destiny Worship Center in North Charleston on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event begins at 11 a.m., and attendees are being asked to remain in their vehicles...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. breaking ground on new library; part of bigger effort to improve facilities
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, Dorchester County will break ground on a new library in Summerville!. The building will serve the Oakbrook area, and officials said it will help upgrade facilities in Dorchester County, which have been in decline. Officials added that this 20,000-square-foot building will create more...
abcnews4.com
Community health fair offering free services in Charleston Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic have partnered to provide important health services at no cost. On Friday, Aug. 19, the first community health fair is set to take place at the new Hope Center, located at 529 Meeting Street. The event, which...
abcnews4.com
High school football games canceled, postponed due to Lowcountry storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Storms moving into the Lowcountry Friday evening led to the cancelation of several high school football games. The following games have been canceled or postponed:. James Island vs. St. John's - POSTPONED until Saturday at 7 p.m. West Ashley vs. Lower Richland - POSTPONED until...
abcnews4.com
'No More Sagging': Counselors offer free belts for high schoolers who forget theirs
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trying to help young men find their way. What some North Charleston High School educators are trying to do through one simple act- providing belts to young men with sagging pants. It is all in the hopes of teaching young men the value of...
abcnews4.com
Community Resource Center announcing partnership with Lowcountry schools
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is partnering with two Lowcountry schools to help guide the next generation of bright minds. On Thursday, Aug. 18, a press conference is taking place with representatives from the Community Resource Center, Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy. Community...
abcnews4.com
Illumination Charleston
This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
abcnews4.com
Over 1,300 CSU students will be moving onto campus this weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the start of Charleston Southern University's Move In Weekend. The university exceeded enrollment goals and is preparing to welcome more than 1,300 students to campus. CSU is expected to have 2,400 full-time undergraduate students in the fall, with close to 1,000 graduate...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Literary Festival
The highly-anticipated list of the world's most celebrated thinkers and writers participating in this year's Charleston Literary Festival has just been released, along with 'first-dibs' ticketing packages. Charleston Literary Festival, running November 4-13 in Charleston, SC, is a highly anticipated event for book lovers. The Festival is curated to allow...
abcnews4.com
MET opera singer from Charleston returning to alma mater, performing at new football field
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano Annette Spann-Lewis is returning to the Lowcountry. The Charleston native is set to arrive in the Holy City on Thursday, where she will be greeted by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg during a press conference at 2 p.m. The next day, Spann-Lewis...
