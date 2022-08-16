Motorcyclist killed in Niceville, police investigate

NICEVILLE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Niceville Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Monday night at the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive.

The motorcyclist was turning at the intersection when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. The car’s front passenger side hit the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, according to a Facebook post from the Niceville Police Department .

The vehicle spun around, striking another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, according to the post. It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash. Niceville police are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened Monday, Aug. 15.

If you have any information about the crash, call Officer MacBeth with the NPD. The department’s number is 850-279-6436.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.