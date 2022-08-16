Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy. More arrests expected.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot more than once outside his unmarked SUV Friday.
WRAL-TV report helps find escaped inmate
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center was caught by Morrisville police on Thursday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. Reporter: Eric Miller.
Man charged with murder of Wake deputy Ned Byrd faces life in prison
One man is charged with murder and authorities said they expect more arrests linked to the shooting death last week of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with Byrd's murder. “It gives this office great pleasure ... to be able...
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton
Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
1 killed in crash involving car and train in Johnston County
One person died in a crash between a train and a car in Johnston County.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral
Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
One person killed in crash between train and car in Johnston County
Benson, N.C. — One person died in a crash involving a train and car in Johnston County on Friday. The crash happened on Raleigh Road between U.S. Highway 301 and Woodall Road in Benson. State Highway Patrol said a train was going north and the crossing guard was down...
Wayne County on the hunt for inmate who escaped from jail in food services van
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Micheal Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He escaped in a food services van from the Wayne...
27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
In Depth with Dan: Responding to viewer emails about how an NC sheriff is stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
In Depth with Dan: Responding to viewer emails about how an NC sheriff is stocking schools with AR-15 rifles. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty responded to viewer emails about how Madison County school leaders and Sheriff Buddy Harwood are planning to put AR-15 rifles in each of the county's six schools.
NC correctional officer passes away during training
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood
Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood. A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham near South Roxboro Street on Wednesday afternoon. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene. Reporter:...
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
Suspect identified, wanted after fatally shooting Raleigh man in head, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has released the name and photo of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting another man in the head on Aug. 7. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was killed in the 00 block of St. Augustine Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 7 after officers found him suffering from multiple gun shots.
Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer. Reporter: Leslie...
Wake Forest police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. July 29, and the suspects left the...
Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
