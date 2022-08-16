ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

WRAL-TV report helps find escaped inmate

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center was caught by Morrisville police on Thursday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. Reporter: Eric Miller.
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Burke County, NC
County
Wake County, NC
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral

Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Wral News
WRAL

27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
WRAL

Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood

Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood. A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham near South Roxboro Street on Wednesday afternoon. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene. Reporter:...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer. Reporter: Leslie...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy