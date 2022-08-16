ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Frankie the elephant celebrates his first birthday at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio

By Stephanie Thompson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFaaY_0hJZJ99v00

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old elephant finally got his special birthday party at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo announced on social media that Frankie’s celebration, which was set for this afternoon Tuesday, Aug. 16 after the party was postponed two months ago.

“We’re pleased to share the details for Frankie’s first birthday party (rescheduled from June),” read the tweet. “Join us on Tuesday, August 16 at 1 p.m. in the elephant building! Festivities will include a “bubble bath” in the indoor pool and a bubble machine.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTw6Y_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIPy1_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU2fo_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cbcu6_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeesH_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCgWO_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K17Sf_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSkEO_0hJZJ99v00
    Elephant (Frankie) – Amanda Carberry, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVdtz_0hJZJ99v00
    Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeYDZ_0hJZJ99v00
    Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osBsI_0hJZJ99v00
    Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNnQc_0hJZJ99v00
    Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb3B1_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie the Asian elephant eating bamboo at the Columbus Zoo in February 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwCbD_0hJZJ99v00
    Frankie’s mom, Phoebe

Born to mother Phoebe and father Hank on June 16, 2021, the male Asian elephant calf’s birth was considered rare because he was conceived via artificial insemination, which the zoo said is uncommon for the species, with less than 10 successful births resulting from the process.

“From the moment Frankie was born, he has captivated the hearts of all of us at the Zoo, our guests, and our fans on social media,” the zoo wrote in a release announcing the original celebration. “It has been sheer joy to watch him grow, and we are looking forward to celebrating his first birthday on June 16, 2022.”

Frankie made his public debut at the zoo on June 28, 2021, at less than two weeks old, the zoo noted he weighed more than 260 pounds at the time. He was named by a donor family in honor of their late mother, the zoo stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Powell, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?

Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#At The Zoo#Linus Travel
cityscenecolumbus.com

Food Truck Festival, House of the Dragon, Wrong Place Wrong Time

50 food trucks line the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard for the Columbus Food Truck Festival this weekend. The festival features live music and provides a great backdrop for an otherwise impossible culinary road trip around the world. Looking for more food and fun?. 10 for $10 Wine Tasting at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Columbus

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Try this Hilltop hidden gem

​​👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop. Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three. I...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
iheart.com

Hilliard teenager up for best Mullet in America

The mullet - the incredible mullet; has been glorified and vilified for decades. I believe Morgan Wallen made it cool again, but this kid from Hilliard has taken it to a whole new level. Fisher Monds, a teenager in Hilliard, is a finalist in the “USA Mullet Champ Teen Division.”...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
HILLIARD, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon

If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sizzle & Sounds on, Summerfest off

SUNBURY — School may be back in session, but it’s still summertime, and there are still festivals to go to. Sunbury’s Sizzle & Sounds Food & Music Festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the square. It is put on by the Big Walnut Civic Association and consists of volunteers. Last year, between 15,000 to 20,000 people attended, the association said.
SUNBURY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy