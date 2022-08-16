Read full article on original website
Related
Lehigh Valley weather: Needed rain may finally arrive this weekend
Rain may arrive late this weekend to finally provide some relief to the abnormally dry summer. There is only a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but prospect of precipitation grows Sunday and especially into Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Lehigh Valley.
Who needs the Shore? N.J.’s largest lake is a stunning summer getaway.
The sun disappeared behind the tree line, ushering a spectacular and vivid color show. By the moment, the sky shifted from cerulean to sapphire to cobalt, blended with streaks of orange, tangerine, apricot and fire. The color of water matched the heavens with its own tint metamorphosis. Dozens of boats...
N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record
While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
N.J. reports 1,947 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Rate of transmission remains under 1
New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another 1,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as new cases begin to level off in the Garden State. Only seven counties remain in the high-risk category for transmission as reported by the CDC on Saturday. The counties are Cape May, Atlantic, Camden, Burlington, Monmouth, Essex and Middlesex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the N.J. counties where homes have sold the fastest and slowest this year
Low inventory is continuing to propel the trend of quick home sales across New Jersey, despite rising interest rates and prices. The number of unsold homes listed for sale in New Jersey went from nearly 30,000 in January 2020 to 18,145 in June 2022.
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
N.J. reports 2,092 COVID cases, 7 deaths; only a third of state counties in ‘high’ risk, CDC says
New Jersey on Friday reported another 2,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of counties in high risk for transmission. Only seven counties remain in the high-risk category for transmission as reported by the CDC...
Lawmakers, drivers say N.J. should ditch front license plates on cars
New Jersey could join the ranks of 19 other states that don’t require vehicles to have a front license plate if a bill passes the state legislature. It’s not just the bill’s three sponsoring state legislators asking for the change. Standing with them are almost 11,000 people who signed a Change.org petition in favor of New Jersey becoming a one plate state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawmaker: New bill will ease restrictions on New Jersey’s breweries | Opinion
Last month, a special ruling by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control took effect, placing a set of strict restrictions on the operations of New Jersey craft breweries. As businesses in the state continue to deal with the aftershocks of the pandemic, historic inflation and a rash of...
Sephora mini-shops expanding to every Kohl’s store nationwide
The rapidly expanding Sephora at Kohl’s concept will soon reach all Kohl’s stores. One year after the first Sephora at Kohl’s debuted, Kohl’s has announced plans to open the shop-in-shop at every store nationwide. The mini beauty shops are currently only in about half of Kohl’s locations.
Gov. Murphy heading to Colorado for political event
Gov. Phil Murphy will travel out of state part of the next two days for a political event in Colorado. The governor and First Lady Tammy Murphy will leave Sunday afternoon for a Democratic Governor Association conference in Aspen and return to New Jersey on Monday afternoon, Murphy’s office said.
New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion
When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State to pay out nearly $16M to families over COVID deaths in N.J. veteran’s homes, admits no wrongdoing
New Jersey has agreed to pay another $15.9 million to those who lost loved ones in the state-run veteran’s homes in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the terms of an agreement obtained by NJ Advance Media. The out-of-court settlement, confirmed by an official in Gov....
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Longtime N.J. lawmaker Maureen Ogden dies at 93
Former state Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden, known for championing environmental causes in her 14 years in the New Jersey Legislature and as the first female mayor of Millburn, died Wednesday. The Essex County Republican was 93. Gov. Phil Murphy ordered New Jersey and U.S. flags at all state building to fly...
1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say
One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how much your N.J. members of Congress are worth, from poorest to richest
So who’s the richest member of your congressional delegation?. NJ Advance Media compiled the lawmakers’ net worth from the annual Senate and House filings that show the minimum value of stocks, properties and other holdings. The disclosures covered the 2021 calendar year. Lawmakers, who are paid $174,000 a...
1 dead, 16 hurt in South Jersey van crash
One person was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident Friday in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, police said. A Chevy Express 3500 van with 16 passengers was traveling west on Polk Lane when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Nissan Maxima that was heading south on State Highway 77, State Police spokesman Philip Curry said.
N.J.’s girls soccer elite: Which 2023 seniors are committed to D1 college programs?
New Jersey features some of the elite talent in the country, including a strong group of seniors this fall who are committed to Division I programs. Check out the list below to see the best of the best in the state.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1