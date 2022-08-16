ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record

While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
PINE BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Lawmakers, drivers say N.J. should ditch front license plates on cars

New Jersey could join the ranks of 19 other states that don’t require vehicles to have a front license plate if a bill passes the state legislature. It’s not just the bill’s three sponsoring state legislators asking for the change. Standing with them are almost 11,000 people who signed a Change.org petition in favor of New Jersey becoming a one plate state.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy heading to Colorado for political event

Gov. Phil Murphy will travel out of state part of the next two days for a political event in Colorado. The governor and First Lady Tammy Murphy will leave Sunday afternoon for a Democratic Governor Association conference in Aspen and return to New Jersey on Monday afternoon, Murphy’s office said.
COLORADO STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion

When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. lawmaker Maureen Ogden dies at 93

Former state Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden, known for championing environmental causes in her 14 years in the New Jersey Legislature and as the first female mayor of Millburn, died Wednesday. The Essex County Republican was 93. Gov. Phil Murphy ordered New Jersey and U.S. flags at all state building to fly...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say

One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead, 16 hurt in South Jersey van crash

One person was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident Friday in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, police said. A Chevy Express 3500 van with 16 passengers was traveling west on Polk Lane when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Nissan Maxima that was heading south on State Highway 77, State Police spokesman Philip Curry said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
