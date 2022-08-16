Born April 11, 1958 in Knoxville, Tenn., Timothy Lee Adams, age 64, was called home to our Lord on Nov. 25, 2022 at LSU Oschner Medical Center in Shreveport. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Adams; daughter Kenda Dean; granddaughter Khole Soto; sister Marion Paylor (Joe) of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother Barry Haffannin (Linda); mother in law, Caroline Coutee; sister in laws, Mary Coutee and Sharon Dunn (Ray); brother in law Harry Coutee Jr. (Wanda); his best friend Mark Welock and last but not least, his sidekick Little Man Tate, the family pet.

