ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchitoches Times

LYNWOOD RAY POWELL SR.

Lynwood Ray Powell Sr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2022, in Natchitoches at the age of 87. Lynwood (aka Dooley), the youngest of three children, was born in Natchitoches to Stonewall Jackson Powell and his wife Grace Oct. 4, 1935. After graduation from Natchitoches Central High School, Lynwood married...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

TIMOTHY LEE ADAMS

Born April 11, 1958 in Knoxville, Tenn., Timothy Lee Adams, age 64, was called home to our Lord on Nov. 25, 2022 at LSU Oschner Medical Center in Shreveport. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Adams; daughter Kenda Dean; granddaughter Khole Soto; sister Marion Paylor (Joe) of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother Barry Haffannin (Linda); mother in law, Caroline Coutee; sister in laws, Mary Coutee and Sharon Dunn (Ray); brother in law Harry Coutee Jr. (Wanda); his best friend Mark Welock and last but not least, his sidekick Little Man Tate, the family pet.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy