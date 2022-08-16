After state rests its case, defense calls witnesses Tuesday in Day 8 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka

Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Dana Chandler double-murder retrial recessed until Tuesday for unknown reason
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The double-murder retrial of Dana Chandler is on hold at the Shawnee County Courthouse. A sign that was posted Friday morning on the door of a fourth-floor courtroom said “Case number 11-CR-1329 will be in recess until Tuesday, August 23 at 9:00 AM.”. No reason...
abc17news.com
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chandler trial paused until next week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a jury was sent home and told to return Friday, new instructions have been issued that will delay the trial of Dana Chandler until Tuesday, Aug. 23. It was not immediately clear why the trial was postponed. Friday morning, signs were posted on the courtroom’s door stating the trial will be […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas Supreme Court remands Carrody Buchhorn’s case for new trial in Eudora baby’s death
The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the Court of Appeals ruling that reversed Carrody Buchhorn’s conviction in the 2016 death of 9-month-old boy at the Eudora child care center where she worked. Buchhorn, of Lawrence, was convicted by a Douglas County jury of reckless second-degree murder in 2018, but...
WIBW
Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large. On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that...
WIBW
Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been arrested for a Monday aggravated robbery. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery. As a result of...
Man convicted for killing his wife, who was an Overland Park minister in 2018
A Johnson County jury convicted a man on Friday who murdered his wife — who was also an Overland Park minister — in 2018.
LJWORLD
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2
Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2 announced the results of the recount Saturday.
WIBW
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Residential robbery leads to police pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a residential robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac. The call came into shawnee county dispatch shortly before 3:45 a.m. according to authorities. The suspect fled led to a pursuit, according to police.
With thousands of ballots, here’s where Kansas’ abortion vote recount stands
Kansas county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year's primary to recount the abortion amendment.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
No contest plea from man who tried to burn down bar where he had been fired
A man fired from his job at a Leavenworth bar pleaded no contest Friday to an arson charge for trying to burn down his former workplace.
Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field
A state board rejects Johnson County resident's plea to be added to Kansas ballots in November as an independent candidate for U.S. Senate. The post Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0