3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer
ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Volunteer with Ann Arbor’s GIVE365 at a spooktackular event on the Huron River
ANN ARBOR – Dress up and pass out candy to trick-or-treaters canoeing on the Huron River during the annual Trick-or-Treat Paddle on Sunday, Oct. 16. Every year, area residents are invited to paddle around Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park pond to play games and collect candy from themed stations.
Okemos twin brothers are making headlines with their art and their hearts
Max and Louis Boyang are taking the art world by storm winning all sorts of national and international awards, but what they are doing with their art makes them this week’s Good Neighbors.
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host free Fall Festival in September
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor will be hosting a Fall Festival for the local community on Sept. 29. The free event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from local cover band Ain’t Dead yet and family-friendly farm games.
Tv20detroit.com
Daycare open 24 hours is helping fill void for parents working outside 9 to 5 job
WAYNE, Mich. — As students head back to school, many parents struggle with finding a daycare that can suit atypical work schedules. This is an issue only exacerbated by the pandemic’s effect on daycare staffing. Tiny stepping stones Childcare is that solution. Inspired by parents struggling with non-9...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medieval times, carnival rides, and animals
There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Play chimes, go on a sound walk at this children’s garden in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Enjoy a special kid-centered program at Gaffield Children’s Garden at Matthaei Botanical Gardens on Wednesday. Composer-in-Residence at the University of Michigan Alexis Lamb will be leading kids and their families through the Children’s Garden for a “sensory exploration of foraged objects.”. A guided...
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family loses everything in Eastpointe apartment fire allegedly started by Detroit EMT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – New information emerged Thursday about a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that was allegedly started by a Detroit EMT. One man has been charged with arson in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for one family who lived there.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Detroit Mercy freshmen work with community to improve neighborhoods
DETROIT – Incoming freshmen at the University of Detroit Mercy kick off their college careers by helping Detroit residents clean up their neighborhood and assist with special projects. It’s all part of the annual Prologues, Transitions and Viewpoints (PTV) tradition. The program helps introduce students to service learning while...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
thesuntimesnews.com
A Dexter woman is going on a big bike ride for a good cause
What started as a dream for Dexter resident Sharon Bouchard has turned into the real thing as she helps a good cause. For two months, she will be bicycling across the country to help raise donations to support research for a cure, support treatment, and independence for those living with MS.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dream Cruise weekend underway in Metro Detroit
PONTIAC, Mich. – Woodward Avenue was packed Friday night as Dream Cruise weekend kicked off. The event always draws massive crowds along Woodward Avenue, and you might be surprised by who you run into while checking things out. Stay on Woodward Avenue long enough, and you’ll see everything from...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
wdet.org
New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one
On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy
Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
