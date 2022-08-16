ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Medieval times, carnival rides, and animals

There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Play chimes, go on a sound walk at this children’s garden in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Enjoy a special kid-centered program at Gaffield Children’s Garden at Matthaei Botanical Gardens on Wednesday. Composer-in-Residence at the University of Michigan Alexis Lamb will be leading kids and their families through the Children’s Garden for a “sensory exploration of foraged objects.”. A guided...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Detroit Mercy freshmen work with community to improve neighborhoods

DETROIT – Incoming freshmen at the University of Detroit Mercy kick off their college careers by helping Detroit residents clean up their neighborhood and assist with special projects. It’s all part of the annual Prologues, Transitions and Viewpoints (PTV) tradition. The program helps introduce students to service learning while...
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

A Dexter woman is going on a big bike ride for a good cause

What started as a dream for Dexter resident Sharon Bouchard has turned into the real thing as she helps a good cause. For two months, she will be bicycling across the country to help raise donations to support research for a cure, support treatment, and independence for those living with MS.
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dream Cruise weekend underway in Metro Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. – Woodward Avenue was packed Friday night as Dream Cruise weekend kicked off. The event always draws massive crowds along Woodward Avenue, and you might be surprised by who you run into while checking things out. Stay on Woodward Avenue long enough, and you’ll see everything from...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one

On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
Detroit News

Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
DETROIT, MI

