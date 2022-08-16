Read full article on original website
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Petra Kvitova outlasted Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Western & Southern Open final. The 32-year-old Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. It is Czech’s 40th career final, and she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati. “That’s nice to have this experience, even in my age,” Kvitova said, smiling. “In my career, I had many, many finals, but never here. It feels different because it’s for the first time in Cincinnati.” Kvitova almost didn’t make it out of the first round, having to save a match point against last year’s finalist, Jil Teichmann. She also needed three sets to beat fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in the third round.
