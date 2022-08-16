ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Numbers agree with Auburn's new defensive coordinator

AUBURN, Alabama–Under new management for 2022, the Auburn football team’s defense is looking for improvement in a variety of areas. One of the more important things the Tigers can do to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 record is to force more turnovers. “We caused a lot of...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Harsin surprises linebacker with a scholarship

AUBURN, Alabama–Bryan Harsin surprised a member of his Auburn football team during practice on Saturday after huddling up the entire squad at midfield at Jordan-Hare Stadium to announce that linebacker Jake Levant will have a scholarship for the upcoming season. A 6-1, 224 redshirt sophomore from Vestavia Hills High,...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

VIDEO: Jeremiah Cobb starts his senior season with a bang

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Jeremiah Cobb came into his senior season riding back-to-back seasons with over 2,000 yards rushing. It was going to be extremely tough to follow that up. Cobb wasted no time in Montgomery Catholic's Week 0 game against McGill-Toolen getting things going. The 4-star Auburn commit carried...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football

AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
AUBURN, AL

