Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWire
Related
live5news.com
Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are on the scene of a house fire, which may have been caused by a lightning strike. Crews with the Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Saint Andrews and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments responded to Logan Street Friday night. They were called after hearing of a fire on...
Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire at historic Downtown Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Friday to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Mount Pleasant Fire Department, as well as Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department responded to a two-story home on Logan Street shortly after 8:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews respond to mattress fire in an Isle of Palms home
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a structure fire on the Isle of Palms Saturday afternoon. According to Isle of Palms Fire Rescue, several crews responded to reports of a fire on Abalone Alley at 1:08 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home filled with smoke and bedding materials engulfed in flames. Firefighters […]
counton2.com
Construction to impact traffic on Coleman Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Contractors will begin a weeks-long watermain installation project which is expected to impact traffic in South Mount Pleasant beginning August 21. The watermain will be installed along Magrath Darby Boulevard, across Coleman Boulevard, and down to Patriots Point. Crews will work nighty from 7:00 p.m....
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Thursday I-26 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on I-26 Thursday morning was identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the name of Joshua Hutto III (26), of St. George, who was the motorcyclist involved in the deadly accident. Hutton died at the scene from blunt force […]
live5news.com
Multiple crews respond to water off James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Fire crews responded to the water off a James Island neighborhood Friday morning and appeared to be searching the water. Witnesses reported the police presence in the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads. Approximately five boats were in the water and crews remained in the water for about 45 minutes before clearing the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-26 near University Blvd.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed eastbound on I-26 may see delays in traffic after a morning crash. According to SCDOT, the accident happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday, near mile marker 205. This is just before the University Boulevard exit. The crash prompted crews to shut down all eastbound lanes as of 8:17 a.m., […]
counton2.com
Multi-car crash temporarily closes Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wednesday afternoon crash involving multiple vehicles temporarily shut down Savannah Highway in both directions. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. Northbound and southbound lanes of Savannah Highway remained closed as of 4:00...
live5news.com
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
counton2.com
Lightning strike knocks out power on IOP
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Many Dominion Energy customers on the Isle of Palms (IOP) were without power Friday evening as strong storms moved through the area. The impacted area spanned from 41st Avenue to encompass all of Wild Dunes and a portion of Dewees Island. According to...
live5news.com
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
live5news.com
1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about...
The Post and Courier
Savannah Highway in West Ashley reopens after multi-vehicle crash during rush hour, heavy rain
A multi-vehicle crash that halted traffic on Savannah Highway near Bonanza Road during rush hour has been cleared, authorities say. Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. and injured several people, according to a social media post. Traffic reopened around 6:15 p.m. Rush-hour traffic...
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
Two families escape mobile home fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted by the Red Cross after escaping a fire that seriously damaged a mobile home and destroyed a nearby camper. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were sent to a property on Creekside Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Despite a bystander’s effort to slow the […]
Comments / 0