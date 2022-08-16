Read full article on original website
New Hope Police Say Employee Actions May Have Thwarted Armed Robbery
The quick thinking of store employees stopped an armed robbery before it happened. New Hope Police say on Wednesday night, two males came into the Holiday gas station off Bass Lake Road and Maryland, asked questions about the safe, and then left. Police say the employees called police to report...
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
Troopers Seize 162 Pounds of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop Near Cordes Junction
On Monday, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV on northbound Interstate 17, at milepost 264, north of Cordes Junction. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search of the...
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
Timely Warning - Auto Theft
Crime Alerts are posted in an effort to make the MCAD Community aware of any situation that poses a potential threat to the safety and well-being of those who live, work, study and visit the campus. By keeping you aware of crimes occurring in your community Campus Safety hopes to encourage you to become actively involved in crime prevention. Personal safety practices and knowledge are your best defense against crime. This is intended to promote safety on campus and comply, in part, with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1990.
Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
Hopkins psychic pleads guilty to swindling $130K from vulnerable adults
(FOX 9) - A Hopkins psychic accused of swindling $130,000 from customers with promises to lift curses has pleaded guilty. Cynthia Evans, also known as Psychic Cynthia, stole from, manipulated and targeted vulnerable adults who visited her business, scamming people out of thousands of dollars. Evans has pleaded built to...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
St. Michael home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire
A house that was the scene of a standoff between a suspect and police in June was damaged in a fire on Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home at 599 Central AV. W. in St. Michael and arrived to find it "fully engulfed in flames" at around 9:40 a.m.
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire
(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
Eli Hart's father files lawsuit against Dakota Co. in 6-year-old's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the aftermath of his 6-year-old son's killing; the boy's mother currently faces criminal charges in the boy's death.According to documents filed in U.S. District Court, Tory Hart is suing Dakota County in Eli Hart's death. The suit also names specific employees of the county, who Tory Hart's suit claims were negligent.In filing the lawsuit, Tory Hart seeks more than $75,000 in damages.Eli Hart was found dead in the truck of his mother's car in May. His body had been discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. Dakota County court records show that Julissa Thaler and Tory Hart were in a custody battle prior to the boy's death. Eli Hart had been placed into foster care in January 2021 after concerns grew of Thaler's mental health, her criminal history and living situation.Thaler, 28, has been charged with murder.If convicted, Thaler could face up to 40 years in prison.
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide
Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal
An Eagan man was killed in a collision with a traffic light early Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as 30-year-old Robert Anthony Holmquist, who it says was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Hwy. 149 when he struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of Opperman Drive just after 2 a.m.
Former Rudolph's restaurant damaged by fire; crews say squatters were inside
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that what used to be Rudolph's restaurant on 19th and Lyndale Avenue was damaged by smoke and fire Friday morning.Crews responded to the boarded-up structure just after 10 a.m. There was heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building.The fire was extinguished; the fire department said that it was located inside an add-on structure.There was evidence on the scene that there had been homeless persons or squatters inside the closed restaurant. The add-on structure was evacuated, and crews took down the boards to the main building to see if anyone else was inside there. Crews say the fire did not reach the main building.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
