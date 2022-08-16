Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Daryll Neita pulls out of competition to recover
Great Britain's Daryll Neita has withdrawn from the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Championships to recover from a busy summer of action. The 25-year-old won bronze in Tuesday's 100m final in Munich despite her start being hindered by cramp. Neita said she made the decision "after competing at...
BBC
Watch: European Championships - GB wins gold the men's 4x400m relay
How can I watch the European Championships on the BBC?. 07:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Extra streams, that are available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, on day ten include:. 07:30-10:55 - Athletics. 08:00-17:15 - Canoeing. 09:30-17:35 - Table tennis.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain's Tom Pidcock rides to mountain bike cross-country gold
Great Britain's Tom Pidcock produced a dominant display as he won men's mountain bike cross-country gold at the European Championships in Munich. Olympic champion Pidcock, 23, completed the 34.9km course in one hour 18 minutes nine seconds after moving clear on the fifth lap of the eight-lap race. The Ineos...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’
To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage
The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
Videos show the flooded streets of central Paris as heavy storms pummel the city after months of drought
Some metro stations received nearly one month's worth of rain within one hour, reported a French weather account run by volunteers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Extremely violent’ storms turn deadly as they tear through Europe
The fierce weather system unleashed 140-mph winds and dumped torrential rain from the United Kingdom through France, Germany and Italy. And forecasters say more may be on the way. Intense thunderstorms swept over the French island of Corsica and tore through parts of Italy and Austria on Thursday, leaving at...
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer are set to team up for a day of tennis in London
The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with tennis champion Roger Federer to host a day of tennis in East London next month in support of two charities: Action for Children and the LTA Foundation. The day of tennis, where children aged between 8 and 15 will get the opportunity...
Joe Fraser wins all-around gymnastics gold at European Championships
Joe Fraser won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser had battled back to fitness following a ruptured appendix and fractured foot ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where he won the individual pommel horse and parallel bars titles as well as team gold in Birmingham, his home city.The 23-year-old recovered from an average floor routine to top both the pommel horse and parallel bars events.Fraser then produced a fine high bar routine on his final apparatus with a score of 13.700 to secure gold on a total of 85.565, with Turkey duo Ahmet Onder (85.131) and...
BBC
European Championships 2022: Keely Hodgkinson claims 800m gold
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won her first major outdoor title as she claimed gold in the women's 800m at the European Championships. Hodgkinson, 20, moved to the front with 200m remaining and took victory in one minute 59.04 seconds in Munich. It is a second European title for Olympic, World...
BBC
Britain's Dan Bigham breaks Hour record in Switzerland
Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548km around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, beat the previous record of 55.089km set by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts in 2019. The Hour record...
ESPN
Formula One's Lewis Hamilton 'transformed' by recent trip to Africa
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "transformed" after travelling in Africa during the racing series' August break. The Briton, Formula One's only Black driver whose paternal grandparents emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean, has documented across social media his trip to Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.
PCSS Moguls skiers training and competing in Australia
AUSTRALIA — A 20-member delegation of the Park City Ski and Snowboard Moguls Team are following the snow around the globe, and have landed in Australia. Their bump-skiing trip has […]
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Keely Hodgkinson qualifies for 800m final as Great Britain's relay teams progress
Keely Hodgkinson qualified for the women's 800m final at the European Championships as Great Britain's relay teams all safely progressed in Munich. Olympic, world and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Hodgkinson, 20, clocked two minutes 00.67 seconds to win her semi-final on Friday. She will be joined by Alex Bell, Jemma...
Bennett wins 2nd Vuelta stage, Teunissen leads overall
UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader’s red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage on Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: GB's Jake Heyward wins silver and Eilish McColgan bronze
Great Britain's Jake Heyward won silver in the 1500m and Eilish McColgan took bronze in the 5,000m at the European Championships in Munich. Jazmin Sawyers also won a dramatic long jump bronze with her final leap. McColgan's second medal of the games saw her finish behind Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen and...
BBC
Ciara Mageean: Portaferry athlete secures silver medal in European 1500m final
Ciara Mageean secured a silver medal in the 1500m final at the European Championships in Munich on Friday. The Portaferry athlete stayed on the shoulder of gold medallist Laura Muir for much of the race, but the Great Britain runner pulled clear of her nearest challenger in the later stages.
ESPN
Olympic cycling silver medalist Mathias Fluckiger tests positive for doping
GENEVA -- Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships. Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is...
Comments / 1