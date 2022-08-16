ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Watch: European Championships - GB wins gold the men's 4x400m relay

How can I watch the European Championships on the BBC?. 07:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Extra streams, that are available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, on day ten include:. 07:30-10:55 - Athletics. 08:00-17:15 - Canoeing. 09:30-17:35 - Table tennis.
The Independent

Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’

To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
The Independent

‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage

The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
The Independent

Joe Fraser wins all-around gymnastics gold at European Championships

Joe Fraser won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser had battled back to fitness following a ruptured appendix and fractured foot ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where he won the individual pommel horse and parallel bars titles as well as team gold in Birmingham, his home city.The 23-year-old recovered from an average floor routine to top both the pommel horse and parallel bars events.Fraser then produced a fine high bar routine on his final apparatus with a score of 13.700 to secure gold on a total of 85.565, with Turkey duo Ahmet Onder (85.131) and...
BBC

European Championships 2022: Keely Hodgkinson claims 800m gold

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won her first major outdoor title as she claimed gold in the women's 800m at the European Championships. Hodgkinson, 20, moved to the front with 200m remaining and took victory in one minute 59.04 seconds in Munich. It is a second European title for Olympic, World...
BBC

Britain's Dan Bigham breaks Hour record in Switzerland

Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548km around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, beat the previous record of 55.089km set by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts in 2019. The Hour record...
ESPN

Formula One's Lewis Hamilton 'transformed' by recent trip to Africa

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "transformed" after travelling in Africa during the racing series' August break. The Briton, Formula One's only Black driver whose paternal grandparents emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean, has documented across social media his trip to Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.
ESPN

Olympic cycling silver medalist Mathias Fluckiger tests positive for doping

GENEVA -- Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships. Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is...
