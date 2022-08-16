ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town

Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

New HOT Toll Lanes on I-66 on Track to Open By December

The new express lanes will require drivers to have at least two passengers in the car to qualify to use the lanes. A $3.7 billion construction project designed to widen I-66 and add new express lanes is drawing to a close, an on-time completion for a historically large initiative that kicked off five years ago.
GAINESVILLE, VA
alextimes.com

Our View: Don’t strangle Duke Street

Putting pressure on something that’s already bursting at the seams usually doesn’t end well. That could mean squeezing into an already tight shirt after visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet. It could mean stuffing the 26th marshmallow into your mouth during a game of “chubby bunny.” Or it could mean crowding an already gridlocked roadway from multiple pressure points.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria rolls out new design for bus stops

The City of Alexandria could be rolling out a new kind of bus stop with some substantial improvements over the current one. It’s no hoity-toity $1 million Arlington bus stop, but the new shelters have modifications designed to make them more durable. “Once approved, this bus shelter model will...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria rolls out speed camera plans ahead of implementation next year

Alexandria is moving forward with plans to install new speed enforcement cameras with public meetings planned this fall ahead of implementation next year. In a release, the City of Alexandria said the approved speed cameras in school zones are expected to launch in early 2023. The release said the city will provide updates on the program at the:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park

Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WTOP

Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.

Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fredericksburg.today

Water main break on Lafayette Blvd

The City of Fredericksburg says the repair work to the damaged water main break which occurred overnight at Lafayette Blvd eastbound between the Blue Gray Pkwy and Young Street will continue to close this portion of the road for an undetermined amount of time. Please avoid the area. Notifications will occur when the full repair to the roadway is made.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Alexandria Couple Fights Against Tickets from Stolen Car Used in Murder — “While their car was stolen, the perpetrators also racked up $400 in traffic tickets in Washington, D.C. Now, the Shepherds are left with the bill.” [ABC13]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Fairfax speed cameras near school zones go live next week

Speed enforcement cameras will go live in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as students return to class. That’s according to a tweet Wednesday from Fairfax city police. New cameras have been installed in school zones near four city schools and two Fairfax County Schools. Here are the...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Over $20,000 Raised for Family of Montgomery County Uber Driver, Nesredin Esleiman, Killed While Working Earlier This Month

Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring is described as “a devoted Muslim family man, loved by his community, friends and family.” According to a GoFundMe started to raise money for his family, the Montgomery County man was working as an Uber driver when he was shot and killed on Wednesday, August 10, in what police describes as an attempted robbery. Mr. Esleiman has left behind a wife and three children.
Virginia Mercury

Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm

State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
ACCOKEEK, MD

