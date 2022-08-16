Read full article on original website
philasun.com
Allan Domb announces City Council resignation
Allan Domb (At-Large) announced his resignation from the Philadelphia City Council on Monday, issuing the following statement:. “As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years. From putting hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the pockets of hardworking families, to helping keep our hospitality industry afloat during the peak of the pandemic, to providing vital relief for workers and businesses, to protecting homeowners and supporting educational and workforce initiatives, we have delivered real results for the city and its people. But there is more work to be done.
School District of Philadelphia workers vote to strike one week before school begins
Workers from the School District of Philadelphia will hit the picket line one week before the school year begins. The district’s maintenance, custodial, and transportation employees voted on Saturday to authorize a strike, as contract negotiations with the district have stalled. The workers, represented by the Services Employees International...
Bernie Sanders is rallying for workers’ rights in Philly, amid new, growing labor movement
Amid a growing, revitalized labor movement in Philadelphia, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is rallying with union leaders in the city on Saturday, to support workers demanding better pay and working conditions. In an interview with WHYY News, Sanders shared the rally’s message: “The time is now for working people to...
Governor Tom Wolf Welcomes Wan Hai Lines to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed its maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the...
WATCH LIVE: Officials to announce $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Senator Bob Casey will hold a press conference announcing $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer. The press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. What: U.S. Senator Bob...
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
philasun.com
City announces update on property tax assessments, including timing of written notices
The City’s Office of Property Assessment has posted the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia and announced that written notices of new property values will be mailed to property owners later this month. Property owners should start receiving written notices in the mail in late August. The...
Philadelphia school board gets earful on ‘out of touch’ masking policy
Speakers at Thursday’s Philadelphia Board of Education meeting said the district’s policy requiring students and teachers to wear masks for the first 10 days of school is unwarranted, out of step with the times, and harmful to children. School districts across the country and around the world are...
Activists demand full report on Fanta Bility shooting
The NAACP Darby branch and several community groups on Thursday called on the Sharon Hill mayor, police chief and borough council to release current police policy and procedures on deadly force. Sheila Carter, president of the NAACP Darby branch, said she filed a freedom of information request on Aug. 2,...
These 7 Philly streets will be transformed in latest traffic safety push
Philadelphia has new money to make dangerous roads safer. The city announced Friday it received $25 million to improve seven road corridors with high rates of traffic injuries. The money comes from federal grants through the infrastructure law. “This status quo is unacceptable,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for...
Demolition of St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown begins after long battle
Demolition of a shuttered 19th-century church in Philadelphia has begun following a yearslong battle by some neighbors to save the crumbling structure. Crews last week surrounded the 140-year-old St. Laurentius Church in the Fishtown neighborhood with scaffolding, fencing and barricades. Neighbors gathered Wednesday to get their final look, taking pictures and pointing to the huge cross, once affixed to the building, that lay against a fence, KYW reported.
'This is my dream job': Local library director is one of few Black men to hold position
"I look for small libraries that are not thriving that are in Black communities," said Richard Ashby.
Philly boosts Black and Hispanic enrollment in top schools, Chalkbeat analysis shows
This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools.
fox29.com
Parents argue against Philadelphia school district's mask guidance at public meeting
PHILADELPHIA - Several parents of Philadelphia school children spoke out against the district's mask guidance for the upcoming school year during a public meeting. The School District recently announced that students returning to the classroom this fall will be required to mask for the first 10 days of the school year.
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?
It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
fox29.com
'We have to be prepared': Delaware County schools solidify safety plans by hiring officers
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - It’s back to school in a couple of weeks and not for just students and teachers, but police officers, too. Some area school districts spent the summer beefing up on-campus security for the upcoming school year. When students at Interboro High School start classes next...
Resurfacing Operations to Repair Roads in Philadelphia Region
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
ncsha.org
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
Staffing shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department becoming a crisis
"The city has to fill these positions. We need to be on a major recruiting mission," said City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
