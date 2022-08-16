ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Allan Domb announces City Council resignation

Allan Domb (At-Large) announced his resignation from the Philadelphia City Council on Monday, issuing the following statement:. “As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years. From putting hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the pockets of hardworking families, to helping keep our hospitality industry afloat during the peak of the pandemic, to providing vital relief for workers and businesses, to protecting homeowners and supporting educational and workforce initiatives, we have delivered real results for the city and its people. But there is more work to be done.
MyChesCo

Governor Tom Wolf Welcomes Wan Hai Lines to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed its maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the...
WHYY

Activists demand full report on Fanta Bility shooting

The NAACP Darby branch and several community groups on Thursday called on the Sharon Hill mayor, police chief and borough council to release current police policy and procedures on deadly force. Sheila Carter, president of the NAACP Darby branch, said she filed a freedom of information request on Aug. 2,...
WHYY

Demolition of St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown begins after long battle

Demolition of a shuttered 19th-century church in Philadelphia has begun following a yearslong battle by some neighbors to save the crumbling structure. Crews last week surrounded the 140-year-old St. Laurentius Church in the Fishtown neighborhood with scaffolding, fencing and barricades. Neighbors gathered Wednesday to get their final look, taking pictures and pointing to the huge cross, once affixed to the building, that lay against a fence, KYW reported.
WHYY

Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?

It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
MyChesCo

Resurfacing Operations to Repair Roads in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
WHYY

WHYY

