Allan Domb (At-Large) announced his resignation from the Philadelphia City Council on Monday, issuing the following statement:. “As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years. From putting hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the pockets of hardworking families, to helping keep our hospitality industry afloat during the peak of the pandemic, to providing vital relief for workers and businesses, to protecting homeowners and supporting educational and workforce initiatives, we have delivered real results for the city and its people. But there is more work to be done.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO