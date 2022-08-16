Read full article on original website
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
HBO Renews Popular Comedian's New Series for Season 2
HBO has renewed its new comedy series The Rehearsal, from the twisted mind of Nathan Fielder. The Rehearsal premiered last month, and in it Fielder "helps" real people rehearse difficult life events they're anticipating with the help of elaborate sets and hired actors. The Season 1 finale premiered on Friday, and with it came news of a renewal.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 19)
A total of eight new titles are joining Netflix's content lineup this weekend. After spending the first weeks of august stocking new titles, the streaming giant is adding even more titles from its August 2022 content list, with this weekend's roundup including seven new and returning Netflix original series an films. Following a long work and school week, subscribers will be able to sit down this weekend and binge everything from a new season of The Cuphead Show! to the Netflix premiere of Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar.
'Game of Thrones' Star Peter Dinklage's HBO Movie Among HBO Max's Latest Cuts
Peter Dinklage's fans do not have long to watch one of his critically acclaimed performances outside Game of Thrones. My Dinner with Herve, in which he plays Fantasy Island star Herve Villechaize, is on the list of movies leaving HBO Max this week. My Dinner with Herve aired on HBO in October 2018 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.
Longtime Soap Opera Actress Reveals Major Weight Transformation
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison is showing off her impressive weight loss transformation. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera as Heather Trott from 2005 until 2016, donned a noticeably slimmer figure as she stepped out in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 18 to support her son Alex as he performed with the Proud & Loud Arts group.
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Shows Removed
Two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows were removed from HBO Max this week -- Little Ellen and Ellen's Next Great Designer. Both shows were HBO Max originals that have apparently been removed amid the streamer's merger with Discovery Inc. However in the case of DeGeneres, some fans are bound to see ulterior motives in this move.
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Infamous John Wayne Moment Resurfaces After Oscars Apologize to Award Recipient
The Academy recently apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather 50 years after her infamous 1973 Oscars moment. The Native American activist was asked to take the stage for Marlon Brando when he won Best Actor for The Godfather. She declined the award on Brando's behalf and spoke about a statement from the actor addressing Hollywood's portrayal and treatment of Native American people in film and television.
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Has an 'Addiction to Men' in Exclusive 'Super Sized Salon' Sneak Peek
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is getting more than just a mother-daughter makeover with Mama June Shannon during her visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new Super Sized Salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star opens up to her hairstylist Taj about the ups and downs of her relationship with her mom.
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Sets Premiere Date on Peacock for Theatrical and Extended Version Release
Jurassic World: Dominion has set a premiere date on Peacock, for both the theatrical and extended versions of the film. The streaming service has announced that the third Jurassic World movie, from Universal Pictures, will begin streaming exclusively on September 2, 2022. Peacock users will also be able to stream an all-new extended edition of the movie, which features 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening.
'Gilmore Girls' Star Alexis Bledel's Husband Files for Divorce
Alum Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are splitting. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Kartheiser filed official divorce paperwork on Aug. 10. Bledel's rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. Neither have commented publicly on the split as of yet, and more than likely will not as they have been notoriously private about their relationship. Shortly after Bledel appeared on Mad Men alongside her soon-to-be former husband, the couple were spotted kissing. They secretly wed in 2014. She appeared in season 5 of the show as his character's mistress Beth Dawes.
Divisive 'Selling Sunset' Star Leaves Series Ahead of New Seasons
Selling Sunset is going to have to find a new villain for Seasons 6 and 7. The divisive Christine Quinn is reportedly leaving the hit Netflix real estate series to focus on her other interests. Quinn, 33, had been part of the show since the beginning, but her feelings about the show have cooled in recent months.
Ben Affleck's Mother Reportedly Rushed to Hospital Ahead of Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Ben Affleck's mother was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling from a dock at her son's home in Georgia. The accident comes hours ahead of Affleck's second wedding ceremony at the property this weekend. According to Page Six, photos captured an ambulance departing the property with Affleck's...
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Now 'On Pause'
Plans for a modern take on Buffy the Vampire Slayer may not materialize. have taken a stake through the the heart. A reboot in development since 2018 has been put "on pause," executive producer Gail Berman told The Hollywood Reporter on its TV Top 5 podcast. Joss Whedon, 58, who...
'Enola Holmes 2' First-Look Finds Teen Sleuth Teaming up With Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes
Enola Holmes is on the case again in the upcoming sequel to the hit Netflix film starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The streamer shared the first photos from the new film this week, promising a reunion between the Stranger Things star, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. Louis Partridge is also returning as Enola's love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury.
