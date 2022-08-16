Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA curb ramps. Once this work is completed, they will move on to drainage upgrades, then milling and resurfacing. Work will take place under daylight traffic control patterns and minor delays are possible.

Overall work on this project consists of ADA curb ramp upgrades, resurfacing, guiderail, and drainage upgrades to Route 26 from the US 22 ramps to the Oneida Township line.

Work on this $1.5 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2022. Work is being completed by Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College. All work is weather dependent.

This project is among the area improvements supported by the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $21.4 million in additional funding to the District 9 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners.

