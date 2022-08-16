ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Isn't Even Over Yet, And One Star Is Already Claiming Scenes Were Faked

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2VJQ_0hJZHOF900

Even nine years into its run, 90 Day Fiancé is a show that delivers some truly wild moments. So wild, in fact, that fans might wonder if some of them legitimately took place while filming. While it doesn’t happen often, certain cast members have spoken about with alleged confirmations that scenes which seemed truly unbelievable actually were scripted and dramatized for effect. Now, one Season 9 is doing just that. As viewers eagerly await for Part 2 of the tell-all to see Jibri Bell and John get into it and officially close out the season, Kara Bass is claiming one of her key scenes with Guillermo Rojer was faked.

Kara caught a lot of flak from fans in the early half of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, mostly due to her controlling nature. Many pointed to the fact that Kara wouldn’t allow Guillermo to purchase his own personal laptop when he arrived in America, and instead insisted they buy him something like a toothbrush first. Fans have frequently referenced that moment when speaking out against Kara on social media, and it appears she’s had enough. As shared on Reddit , Kara apparently responded to a fan with a sly remark about the laptop incident, and claimed that was something that was scripted for the show. Here's how she put it:

That was an argument the network wanted. He never wanted a laptop. Just fyi.

Kara’s allegation indicates that everything that happened between her and Guillermo about the laptop was a storyline constructed by the network. If that’s the case, then there’s probably a good number of 90 Day Fiancé fans regularly trolling Kara over an event that was crafted in someone's mind instead of reality. If this is true, it’s no surprise Kara finally lashed out after all these weeks, perhaps in hopes of stopping folks from bringing it up.

Kara’s claim, while not confirmed at this time by TLC, would not be the first time a 90 Day Fiancé cast member has claimed the show faked scenes. In fact, there’s a pretty decent number of cast members from the past who claimed producers encouraged them to act out scripted storylines for the camera. There’s even been cases where couples like Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr who split but faked being together for the filming , and others like Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas who were already married but pretended they weren’t during filming. In the scheme of this, this isn't exactly super-flagrant fakery, but that's kind of a problem itself.

The allegation that Kara’s argument with Guillermo over a laptop was faked is disappointing to hear. After all, 90 Day Fiancé viewers tune in to see the real-life struggles couples who attempt to marry across international borders, and a lie about an event so mundane may lead to some wondering what scenes were legitimate.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 will air the final episode of its tell-all on Sunday, August 21st. After that, fans might want to browse what new shows are coming, or stick around next Sunday for the premiere of Happily Ever After? Season 7 which will feature a couple from Season 9 .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#90 Day Fianc
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
The List

Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face

Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
142K+
Followers
36K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy