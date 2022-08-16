Effective: 2022-08-20 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Marfa Plateau; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County, Northern Lea County and Southern Lea County. In southwest Texas, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Marfa Plateau and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO