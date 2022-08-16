Effective: 2022-08-20 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Butler; Covington; Crenshaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of extreme southeastern Butler, Crenshaw and northeastern Covington Counties through 800 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Dozier, or 12 miles southwest of Luverne, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Andalusia, Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Glenwood and Petrey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO