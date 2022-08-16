ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s inspector general says a state trooper should have been disciplined for being romantically involved with a daughter of Andrew Cuomo while he served on the former governor’s security detail. The watchdog report released Friday comes more than two years after the relationship was discovered by top police brass and former Trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a post about 150 miles north of the governor’s mansion in Albany. The inspector general’s report does not conclude Cuomo did anything wrong but faults state police for not following their own procedures after finding out about the relationship.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO