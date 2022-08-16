Read full article on original website
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s inspector general says a state trooper should have been disciplined for being romantically involved with a daughter of Andrew Cuomo while he served on the former governor’s security detail. The watchdog report released Friday comes more than two years after the relationship was discovered by top police brass and former Trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a post about 150 miles north of the governor’s mansion in Albany. The inspector general’s report does not conclude Cuomo did anything wrong but faults state police for not following their own procedures after finding out about the relationship.
Counties with the most super commuters in California
Counties with the most super commuters in California. There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Public schools receive ‘In God We Trust’ poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher...
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation
Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, “Operation Flying Ice,” stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound...
