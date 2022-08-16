ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canadian trucker Sarbjit Chahal gets four years for smuggling $2.5M of meth from US

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJa0s_0hJZGdp500

A Canadian trucker was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling more than $2.5 million of methamphetamine from the U.S. into Canada through a Whatcom County border crossing.

Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey, British Columbia, was arrested in 2018 at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Blaine after a Canada Border Services Agency screening of his Canada-bound semi truck uncovered 33 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s cabin, B.C. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday in a news release.

The Bellingham Herald reported that Health Canada confirmed that the seizure was 100% pure methamphetamine, according to the release. Chahal was formerly charged with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

At his 2021 trial, Chahal twice took the stand in his own defense and claimed that he committed the crimes after receiving death threats from an individual that asked him to act as a drug courier, according to the release.

The jury convicted Chahal on both counts. He was sentenced in New Westminster Supreme Court to four years for importing controlled substances and 30 months for possession, according to the release. The two sentences will be served concurrently.

“We are committed to ensuring Canada’s continued security and prosperity, and the success of this joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the CBSA-RCMP Joint Border Strategy of detecting, preventing, denying and disrupting criminal exploitation of Canada’s borders,” Superintendent Bert Ferreira, officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime Border Integrity Program, said in the release.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Smuggling#Health Canada#Truck Drivers#The Bellingham Herald#Cbsa
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy