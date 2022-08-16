Most Big Country school districts improve in 2022 TEA ratings

Of 43 school districts in the Abilene-area Region 14 Education Service Center, 22 improved their Texas Education Agency accountability scores during the 2021-22 school year, compared to their pre-pandemic scores.

Of the remaining districts, eight had the same overall score as the 2018-19 school year, while 13 dropped in scores.

TEA on Monday released their accountability ratings of A-C, using "Not Rated" for districts whose scores would have been D or F. Schools that received a "Not Rated" will be spared possible TEA sanctions during the 2022-23 school year.

The ratings, available by district and school at txschools.gov , are based on complex formulas in three categories:

Student achievement: Factors include whether students met expectations on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR test, the district's graduation rates and how prepared students are for success after high school.

School progress: Measures how students perform over time and how the district's performance compares to other district with similar economically disadvantaged student populations.

Closing the gaps: Evaluates how the district is ensuring that all student groups (subpopulations) are successful.

Grades were not awarded by TEA the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020.

More: TEA district scores: Abilene ISD drops a grade; Wylie ISD earns same rating

Trends of note for Big Country school districts

In the Region 14 ESC, 15 school districts had an A rating, with 23 earning a B and five a C.

A rating: Aspermont, Comanche, Cross Plains, De Leon, Eula, Gustine, Haskell, Highland, Ira, Jim Ned, Lueders-Avoca, Paint Creek, Rotan, Stamford and Wylie.

Aspermont, Comanche, Cross Plains, De Leon, Eula, Gustine, Haskell, Highland, Ira, Jim Ned, Lueders-Avoca, Paint Creek, Rotan, Stamford and Wylie. B rating: Albany, Anson, Baird, Blackwell, Breckenridge, Cisco, Clyde, Colorado, Eastland, Gorman, Hamlin, Loraine, Merkel, Rising Star, Roby, Roscoe, Rule, Sidney, Snyder, Sweetwater, Throckmorton, Trent and Westbrook.

Albany, Anson, Baird, Blackwell, Breckenridge, Cisco, Clyde, Colorado, Eastland, Gorman, Hamlin, Loraine, Merkel, Rising Star, Roby, Roscoe, Rule, Sidney, Snyder, Sweetwater, Throckmorton, Trent and Westbrook. C rating: Abilene, Hawley, Hermleigh, Moran and Ranger.

Of the 22 districts with higher scores, nine jumped up a letter grade. Those going up a grade are Aspermont, Comanche, Cross Plains, Gustine, Hawley, Lueders-Avoca, Paint Creek, Snyder and Stamford.

Eight school districts maintained in 2021-22 the same overall score as in the pre-pandemic year: Clyde (89), Colorado (87), Gorman (87), Hamlin (85), Haskell (90), Highland (97), Ranger (78) and Rotan (93).

Looking at data for three school years (2021-22, 2018-19 and 2017-18), five districts have consistently achieved overall scores in the 90s: De Leon, Highland, Ira, Jim Ned and Wylie.

A comparison of three years of data also shows two districts increased a grade level each year: Aspermont and Cross Plains each climbed from C to B to A.

The five school districts with the greatest increase in overall score between 2018-19 and 2021-22 are Gustine, 11 points; Hawley, 10; Snyder, 7; Cross Plains, 6; and Stamford, 6.

Decreasing the most in overall score were Abilene, 10 points; Loraine, 6; Eastland, 5; and Trent, 5.

TEA ratings/scores for school districts in the Abilene-area Region 14 Education Service Center

SCHOOL DISTRICT 2021-22 OVERALL RATING/ SCORE 2018-19 OVERALL RATING/ SCORE 2017-18 OVERALL RATING/ SCORE Abilene ISD C/75 B/85 B/85 Albany ISD B/85 B/86 B/84 Anson ISD B/87 B/88 C/77 Aspermont ISD A/90 B/89 C/79 Baird ISD B/89 B/85 B/85 Blackwell CISD B/89 A/91 Met Standard/88 Breckenridge ISD B/87 B/84 C/79 Cisco ISD B/89 A/90 B/83 Clyde CISD B/89 B/89 B/86 Colorado ISD B/87 B/87 B/89 Comanche ISD A/91 B/87 B/86 Cross Plains ISD A/93 B/87 C/78 De Leon ISD A/91 A/90 A/92 Eastland ISD B/84 B/89 C/78 Eula ISD A/93 A/90 B/87 Gorman ISD B/87 B/87 B/86 Gustine ISD A/95 B/84 Met Standard/88 Hamlin Collegiate ISD B/85 B/85 C/78 Haskell CISD A/90 A/90 B/89 Hawley ISD C/75 D/65 C/76 Hermleigh ISD C/79 C/78 Met Standard/76 Highland ISD A/97 A/97 Met Standard/97 Ira ISD A/97 A/93 Met Standard/94 Jim Ned CISD A/94 A/92 A/94 Loraine ISD B/81 B/87 Met Standard/85 Lueders-Avoca ISD A/90 B/85 B/87 Merkel ISD B/87 B/85 D/68 Moran ISD C/77 C/79 Met Standard/67 Paint Creek ISD A/92 B/89 Met Standard/91 Ranger ISD C/78 C/78 D/63 Rising Star ISD B/86 A/90 A/90 Roby CISD B/83 B/88 A/91 Roscoe Collegiate ISD B/85 B/88 B/88 Rotan ISD A/93 A/93 B/84 Rule ISD B/86 B/85 Met Standard/70 Sidney ISD B/89 A/90 Met Standard/77 Snyder ISD B/85 C/78 C/73 Stamford ISD A/90 B/84 B/89 Sweetwater ISD B/85 B/84 C/76 Throckmorton Collegiate ISD B/80 C/79 Met Standard/81 Trent ISD B/80 B/85 Met Standard/85 Westbrook ISD B/89 B/85 Met Standard/84 Wylie ISD A/94 A/93 A/95 Note about Met Standard: Single-campus districts received either a Met Standard or Improvement Required rating for 2017-18 to align with the campus rating.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Most Big Country school districts improve in 2022 TEA ratings