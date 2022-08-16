Read full article on original website
Danny Harris
3d ago
The NBA will do anything they can to help the Dimocrats.—-THEREFORE, I WILL NEVER WATCH ANOTHER NBA GAME!———And to anyone that wants to make a negative comment about my post-Stick it where the sun don’t shine!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA・
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Royals' Max Castillo: Back to Triple-A
Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. It seemed that Castillo had earned a spot in the rotation, but Thursday's outing against the Rays was apparently just a spot start. The rookie right-hander has a 2.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 21.1 innings across his six MLB appearances of two or more innings.
CBS Sports
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Thursday
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Kiner-Falefa started the past nine games and will head to the bench Thursday after posting a .179/.273/.286 slash line during that span. Prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, who was promoted for his debut Wednesday, will start at shortstop in the series opener versus Toronto.
CBS Sports
Guardians catcher Austin Hedges rips MLB, demands 'apology' after controversial call against Tigers
In Tuesday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, controversy struck before the top of the first inning was even over. Following an overturned play at the plate that resulted in a run for the Tigers, Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is demanding an apology from the MLB. With...
Comments / 9