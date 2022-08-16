ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Man Pulls Out Gun During Soccer Game In Stamford, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdDTX_0hJZFp8M00
Dwayne Omar Wilson Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a crowded Fairfield County park following a dispute at a soccer game.

The incident took place in Stamford around 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lione Park on the city's West Side.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said officers responded to the "very crowded" park on a report that a man had pulled a gun following an argument at one of two large organized soccer games taking place.

The man, identified as Dwayne Omar Wilson, age 40, of Hartford, was not playing in the game, but had pulled the gun and walked onto the field with it fully loaded, following the disagreement, Conklin said.

Wilson was nabbed when officers responded and located Wilson who fit a 911 caller's "very exact" description, he added.

Officers recovered a fully-loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, which Wilson did not have a permit for, Conklin said.

Wilson was charged with:

  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Breach of peace

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 29.

"We have to thank the person who called the police and notified us of the dangerous person on the field," Conklin said. "Patrol officers were able to quickly pick him out due to the description given by the caller."

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

Michael DiZenzo
4d ago

some people have that prison mentality. lock him up & leave him , Society has no use for kids with guns ...

Reply
8
Fenold Solius Jr.
4d ago

And what are the odds ladies and gentlemen he’s a black man I wonder why he did it. He really doesn’t seem that violent but what do I know it’s just a picture……😩

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Puppy Stolen, Man Assaulted, Robbed, in Bridgeport: Police

A man was pistol-whipped and his 12-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. It happened early on the morning of Aug. 17 from the area of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street, in the East End of Bridgeport, according to police. The 29-year-old Norwalk man was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
greenwichfreepress.com

DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street

On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits House

2022-08-20@1:10pm– #Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a house on Beatrice Street (off Stratford Avenue) causing damage to the foundation and hitting gas meters. The driver fled the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Daily Voice Stamford
themonroesun.com

Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s

MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
MONROE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

CT Murder Victim Identified By Police

A Connecticut man who was found shot lying on the ground outside a parking lot area has been identified by police.Lechard Santos, age 32, of Waterbury, was found around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 outside of the Berties West Indian Restaurant.Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital…
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy