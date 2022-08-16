Man Pulls Out Gun During Soccer Game In Stamford, Police Say

Dwayne Omar Wilson Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a crowded Fairfield County park following a dispute at a soccer game.

The incident took place in Stamford around 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lione Park on the city's West Side.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said officers responded to the "very crowded" park on a report that a man had pulled a gun following an argument at one of two large organized soccer games taking place.

The man, identified as Dwayne Omar Wilson, age 40, of Hartford, was not playing in the game, but had pulled the gun and walked onto the field with it fully loaded, following the disagreement, Conklin said.

Wilson was nabbed when officers responded and located Wilson who fit a 911 caller's "very exact" description, he added.

Officers recovered a fully-loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, which Wilson did not have a permit for, Conklin said.

Wilson was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 29.

"We have to thank the person who called the police and notified us of the dangerous person on the field," Conklin said. "Patrol officers were able to quickly pick him out due to the description given by the caller."

