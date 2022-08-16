Man orders kids to pocket narcotics, sit on gun before being arrested: Deputies
HILDEBRAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Newton man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Catawba County Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Alvin Linebarger, 36, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, among others.2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The incident happened along Highway 70-A when an investigator conducted a traffic stop on Linebarger’s car for committing several traffic violations.
Deputies say three minor children were in the vehicle with Linebarger, and during the traffic stop, he ordered the kids to conceal bags of narcotics in their pockets and sit on a firearm.🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
That firearm was illegally possessed by Linderbarger.
Linebarger received a $141,000 secured bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 9