Newton, NC

Man orders kids to pocket narcotics, sit on gun before being arrested: Deputies

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Newton man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Catawba County Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvin Linebarger, 36, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, among others.

The incident happened along Highway 70-A when an investigator conducted a traffic stop on Linebarger’s car for committing several traffic violations.

Deputies say three minor children were in the vehicle with Linebarger, and during the traffic stop, he ordered the kids to conceal bags of narcotics in their pockets and sit on a firearm.

(Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

That firearm was illegally possessed by Linderbarger.

Linebarger received a $141,000 secured bond.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

