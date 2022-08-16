ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

4 injured after two planes collide at Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people suffered minor injures after two planes crashed into each other at the Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County Saturday morning. Virginia State Police determined that a little after 9 a.m., one airplane was attempting to land when another plane was attempting to take off. The two aircrafts collided, which caused one of them to overturn.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Stafford Co. man arrested for firing weapon in parking lot following dispute with coworker

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An upset employee at a Stafford County business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Police learned an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, of Bealeton, was extremely irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Woman shot in Prince George's County, dies in hospital, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night, authorities said. Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a reported shooting. Police said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fire#Mpd#D C Fire Ems
WJLA

71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target

LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Firefighter and three children among 5 injured in drunk driving accident

STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A man is behind bars after five people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Friday night. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya crashed into the back of a fire truck responding to a separate accident along I-95 near mile marker 134.5. Deputies say the crash injured three children and another passenger in Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle and a firefighter.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

One man killed, another hospitalized after being shot in Manassas, police say

MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County officers are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday night in Manassas. At approximately 8:28 p.m., officers responded to call for a report of gunshots heard in the area of the Sudley Square shopping complex. Upon police arrival, the two men were located with gunshot wounds near a 7-Eleven store. Police identified 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore as the man who died.
MANASSAS, VA

