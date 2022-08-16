Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Capitol Police celebrates department's recent Explosion Detection graduating class
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department is celebrating its recent class from the Explosion Detection Course. According to the department, four of the handlers are new to the K-9 Unit. One handler was already a technician, but his last dog passed away, so he was bringing his new dog, Odin, through the training course.
WJLA
3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
WJLA
4 injured after two planes collide at Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people suffered minor injures after two planes crashed into each other at the Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County Saturday morning. Virginia State Police determined that a little after 9 a.m., one airplane was attempting to land when another plane was attempting to take off. The two aircrafts collided, which caused one of them to overturn.
WJLA
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of Chase Poole at DC's Moechella street festival
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Chase Poole at Northwest D.C.'s Moechella street festival in June. MPD says the 15-year-old boy, a Northeast, D.C. resident, is charged with first degree murder while armed. Poole was killed after...
WJLA
Stafford Co. man arrested for firing weapon in parking lot following dispute with coworker
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An upset employee at a Stafford County business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Police learned an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, of Bealeton, was extremely irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
WJLA
Woman shot in Prince George's County, dies in hospital, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night, authorities said. Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a reported shooting. Police said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
WJLA
Family concerned, Montgomery Co. police asking for help as mother, infant son go missing
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old mother and her 8-month-old infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince Georges County. Vines is approximately 5-feet-7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target
LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
WJLA
Inspector assesses damage inside Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts after fiery crash
Inspectors made it inside Ireland's Four Courts Thursday to determine the extent of the damage almost a week after a fiery car crash in Arlington, Virginia. One of the inspectors told 7News an expansion built onto the rear of the pub was not affected by the fire that followed the crash.
WJLA
Volunteer firefighter called 'hero' after rescuing 3 from Ireland's Four Courts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Timo Klotz, a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Va. is being hailed a hero by many after he helped to rescue several people from the Ireland's Four Court fire in Arlington last week. Klotz was not in uniform when he rescued three people trapped under...
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
PHOTOS: Charles Co. neighborhood left with flooded streets, sinkholes after heavy rain
WALDORF, Md. — A sudden downpour Wednesday in Waldorf, Md. flooded a section of Pinefield Drive in the Pinefield community. The impact was four feet deep. A resident captured a video of a Charles County bus driving right into the water and becoming stuck. That resident, Stacy Currie, said it has flooded on occasion for years but this was the second time in a week.
WJLA
SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
WJLA
Alexandria couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
WJLA
Firefighter and three children among 5 injured in drunk driving accident
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A man is behind bars after five people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Friday night. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya crashed into the back of a fire truck responding to a separate accident along I-95 near mile marker 134.5. Deputies say the crash injured three children and another passenger in Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle and a firefighter.
WJLA
Rockville Police Department to host gun buyback event ahead of school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Rockville Police Department will host a gun buyback event later this month, ahead of the new school year. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the police station, located at 2 W Montgomery Avenue in Rockville.
WJLA
270 SB partially shut down in Montgomery County after collision causes car to flip over
Montgomery County, Md. — I-270 southbound in Montgomery County has been reduced to two lanes after a two-car collision Friday night left one vehicle flipped upside down. The incident took place around 7 p.m. in the main lanes of traffic (not local lanes) just prior to the exit for Route 28. Only minor injuries were reported.
WJLA
Woodbridge resident falls asleep cooking, causes apartment fire displacing 11 people
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Crews responded to a fire in Woodbridge early Thursday morning they say was caused by someone falling asleep while cooking. Units were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the 13000 block of Tanazari Way for a reported apartment fire. Crews arrived to find a kitchen fire extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler.
WJLA
One man killed, another hospitalized after being shot in Manassas, police say
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County officers are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday night in Manassas. At approximately 8:28 p.m., officers responded to call for a report of gunshots heard in the area of the Sudley Square shopping complex. Upon police arrival, the two men were located with gunshot wounds near a 7-Eleven store. Police identified 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore as the man who died.
Comments / 0