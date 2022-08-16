ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Lindsey Graham: Chance of terrorist attack ‘through the roof’ because of Afghanistan withdrawal

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham bashed the U.S. withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan during an interview on America’s Newsroom on Tuesday while talking about the one-year anniversary of the move.

“The likelihood of another attack on American soil and on American allies emanating from Afghanistan because of what Biden did is through the roof,” Graham said in a comment that was also shared by his communications team. “We haven’t ended any war at all – we started a new one.”

Graham said President Joe Biden withdrew troops in a political move “against sound military advice” and that the Taliban did not meet conditions for the withdrawal.

His comments also included a claim that Afghanistan-based terrorism would come to the nation through “a broken southern border.”

He pointed to fighting between ISIS, al-Qaeda and the Taliban, calling each of the three groups “radical Islamists.”

“What have we learned in the last year? If you’re a woman in a radical Islamic country, your life is miserable,” he said. “We’re teaching a new generation of young boys to disrespect women. They’re starving to death because radical Islamists couldn’t run a one car funeral. The conditions in Afghanistan are deplorable. Everything we worked for the last 20 years was wasted, and the training camps that existed before 9/11 are being reestablished.”

New details released after fatal shooting in parking lot of NC police department; use of deadly force deemed justified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County district attorney released new details on Wednesday about a fatal shooting in the Greensboro Police Department parking lot almost one year ago. An exterior video camera shows Christopher Moore, 41, walking onto the employee parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
