Voice of America

Work Program Helps Migrants in Mexico Who Seek Asylum in US

Haitian and Central American migrants in Mexico are getting the chance to join a pilot work program in that country as they wait to be granted asylum so they can enter the United States. Victor Hugo Castillo reports from McAllen, Texas.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Biden Administration Moves to Strengthen Hostage Policy

WASHINGTON — The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose relatives are held hostage overseas, including one whose family, this week, marks 10 years without him. Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the grim record of being held...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Scientists: US Climate Law Likely to Reduce Warming

American President Joe Biden has signed into law a major bill on climate change and healthcare. The new law includes $375 billion in spending to help clean energy efforts over the next 10 years. The spending is much smaller than first proposed. But Biden and his Democratic Party lawmakers said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Biden to Host September Summit Targeting Hate-Fueled Violence

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden will host a White House summit in September to counter the effects of hate-fueled violence on American democracy and highlight his administration's actions to reduce gun violence, the White House said Friday. The September 15 summit, dubbed "United We Stand," will bring together...
POTUS
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Voice of America

US Prosecutors Face Quandary about Disclosing Trump Search Document

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has given the U.S. Justice Department one week to redact an affidavit used to justify the recent search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence before the rest of the document could be made public. The document is being sought by a group of...
POTUS
Voice of America

VOA Interview: US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Washington — Almost a year ago, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm led a U.S. delegation to Kyiv to attend a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine. Almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, VOA Ukrainian Service's Iuliia Iarmolenko sat down with Granholm to discuss how the Russian war in Ukraine has affected European energy security, what the U.S. can do to help stabilize the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and what the future holds for U.S.-Ukraine cooperation in the energy sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Seen Retreating in Its East

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars more in U.S. military aid, Ukraine is withdrawing forces from areas in the country’s east where Russian forces have all but encircled key cities. Yet many Ukrainians remain dug in, expecting the worst and hoping for the best.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukrainian Olympic Champion Finds Refuge in California

Ukrainian athlete Lyudmila Dzhigalova spent several months in Kharkiv when Russia invaded her country. Eventually, the Olympic champion’s son convinced her to leave the city and move to California. He stayed behind. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian.
CALIFORNIA STATE

