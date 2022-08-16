Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th.

During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said that during the delivery, the victim was approached by Kroll. He began to argue with the victim, which then escalated into him threatening the victim with a wooden pole.

The victim then shot Kroll, which resulted in his death. No current charges have been filed. Crimes Against Person Unit will continue the investigation.

