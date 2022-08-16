LeBron James has committed his future to the Los Angeles Lakers, signing a contract extension that will keep him in L.A. until at least 2024. Before putting pen to paper, James needed reassurances from the Lakers they would use all the resources to return to the championship race after two disappointing seasons. The 37-year-old is believed to have met with vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham, voicing concerns about the team’s competitiveness.

