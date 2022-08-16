Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Willing To Trade Two Future Firsts For Kyrie Irving But Not For Buddy Hield & Myles Turner
With just over a month until training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers remain focused on improving the roster via trade. The biggest domino remains Kevin Durant’s trade request, which seems inevitable after Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted in support of his front office and coaching staff. Along with Durant, Kyrie Irving’s time with the Nets seems like it’s coming to an end as the franchise looks to move on after a tumultuous 2022-23 season.
Spectrum SportsNet to Air Special Kobe Bryant Day Episode Of ‘Backstage: Lakers’ On Aug. 23
The Los Angeles Lakers family will again celebrate the late Kobe Bryant’s career this month, honoring the legendary guard’s memory on Kobe Bryant Day. Orange County and the city of Los Angeles have been celebrating Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24 since the Lakers legend’s tragic death in Jan. 2020. The date was inspired by Bryant’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24, but also it comes the day after the five-time NBA champion’s birthday.
Wet floor brings premature end to 'The Crawsover' Pro-Am with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum
Well, it was fun while it lasted. With LeBron James announcing Friday he would be joining the roster for The Crawsover, a Pro-Am event put on by NBA legend and Seattle native Jamal Crawford, the city lost its collective mind. Fans camped out in line and partied the night away in anticipation of the ...
Pistons GT win inaugural NBA 2K 3v3 title
Pistons GT swept Wizards District Gaming on Saturday to win the first-ever NBA 2K 3v3 championship in Indianapolis. Pistons GT
Aces maul Mercury 117-80 to complete series sweep
Chelsea Gray scored 27 points in less than three quarters Saturday night as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces completed a
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Assured LeBron James Both First-Round Picks Will Be Dealt If Trade Can Return Team To ‘Contender Status’
LeBron James has committed his future to the Los Angeles Lakers, signing a contract extension that will keep him in L.A. until at least 2024. Before putting pen to paper, James needed reassurances from the Lakers they would use all the resources to return to the championship race after two disappointing seasons. The 37-year-old is believed to have met with vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham, voicing concerns about the team’s competitiveness.
Austin Reaves To Throw Out First Pitch For Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Lakers fans will be out at the ballpark on Wednesday night when the annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium takes place Awith a reversible jersey giveaway. One side will be a Clayton Kershaw Dodgers jersey and the other will be a Magic Johnson Lakers jersey — perfect to wear at a game of either team.
