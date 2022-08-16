Read full article on original website
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
Georgetown Co. Planning Commission denies request for Pawleys Island development
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — There's going to be some growth in Pawleys Island - well, almost. A number of requests for subdivision and rezoning projects went before county planning commissioners on Thursday. Two of those requests were for townhomes in Pawleys Island. The requests in question included a 53...
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
Rabid bat confirmed in Marion County; 1 person exposed, DHEC confirms
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found on the ground near North Main Street and Harlee Street in Marion has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider,...
New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
City addresses water quality control, safety at NMB Park and Sports Complex attraction
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The lake water quality at Shark Wake Park 843 in North Myrtle Beach received a clean report after some questioned the city on its safety. Shark Wake Park 843 is the Grand Strand's only cable wakeboarding par and obstacle island with an inflatable floating playground.
Florence County Council to revisit decision regarding historical monument
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The issue regarding the placement of a monument honoring a Confederate-era leader at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence is back on the agenda Thursday for the Florence County Council meeting. The agenda reads, "A Resolution Authorizing The Placement Of The Harllee Memorial...
SCDOT to host public meeting to review Highway 501 intersection safety project
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a public information meeting to review and discuss an intersection safety project with depatment representatives. The project will implement a reduced conflict intersection at US 501 with S-905 (Cannon Road) to reduce the total number,...
2 accused of using drone to drop packages over Marlboro Co. correctional institution
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans Correctional Institution say a drone flew over the prison and dropped packages of contraband. Correctional Officers and Investigators with the Marlboro County...
$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Judge denies 4th bond request from Conway standoff, arson suspect Terry Brady
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday, Terry Brady went before a judge in Conway again to request a bond amount be set. Brady faces more than a dozen charges that include attempted murder. arson, kidnapping as well as criminal domestic violence. Police said they were called to a residence along...
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
Ripley's Aquarium teams up with Blood Connection; seeking donations amid blood shortage
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There has been a shortage of local blood donations and now, The Blood Connection and Ripley's Aquarium are teaming up to do something about it. They've seen historically low donations throughout the past year and need your help stabilizing their supply. On Saturday, you...
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, charged with 'unlawful conduct toward a child'
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after warrants say a witness reported her inappropriate and violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. Reports from...
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
Latta group hosting 3 day event to help fight internet crimes against children
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A group out of Latta is hosting a three-day event this month on internet crimes against children. Retired State Law Enforcement Officer and pastor Paul Gasque were instrumental in heading up the event. Gasque said internet crimes against children are an issue that really impacts...
Music extravaganza at Borgata in Surfside to benefit Neal & Pam's employees
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a Music Extravaganza fundraiser this weekend in Surfside Beach. Borgata and Tito’s Southend Trolley invite you to Borgata on Sunday for a full day of live music, chicken bog and fun. Donations will help employees of Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill,...
Postal carrier in Loris earns prestigious award for driving 1 million miles
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — When we're expecting a special letter or package, we're always anxious to see the postal carrier drive by. But did you ever stop to think about how much they drive during their days of service? For one Loris postal carrier, it's been a heck of a lot. A million miles on the road.
