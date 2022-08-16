ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Latta group hosting 3 day event to help fight internet crimes against children

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A group out of Latta is hosting a three-day event this month on internet crimes against children. Retired State Law Enforcement Officer and pastor Paul Gasque were instrumental in heading up the event. Gasque said internet crimes against children are an issue that really impacts...
Postal carrier in Loris earns prestigious award for driving 1 million miles

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — When we're expecting a special letter or package, we're always anxious to see the postal carrier drive by. But did you ever stop to think about how much they drive during their days of service? For one Loris postal carrier, it's been a heck of a lot. A million miles on the road.
LORIS, SC

