Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews The Electric Future Of The Brand
For the first time in a long time, Bentley's cars are going to look a bit different. The new Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe makes its debut in Monterey, California, this week, and it previews what all models will look like moving forward. The Batur bucks the now-former Bentley design language...
Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023
Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Spied Preparing To Transform GT2 Racer Into A Road Car
KTM continues to iterate on its X-Bow sports car. The next version on the horizon is the GT-XR that takes the GT2 racer and makes the machine road legal. These spy shots catch the vehicle lapping the Nürburgring, suggesting the new model should be as comfortable on the track as on the road.
Bugatti Teaser Promises "Last Of Its Kind" Debuting August 19
The latest teaser for Bugatti's upcoming debut promises the vehicle is "the last of its kind." The special model debuts at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week at 10:20 AM Pacific time. The teaser video shows a sideways V-shaped taillight that leads to a horizontal lamp. If...
Dodge Challenger Convertible Conversion Now Available Through Dealers
Dodge still doesn't offer a factory-built Challenger convertible, but sun-seeking shoppers now have a simplified option for a third-party conversion. Starting with 2022 models, Dodge dealerships will offer one-stop ordering for new Challenger convertibles built by Drop Top Customs. The process takes place before the customer takes delivery, but it's not cheap. The convertible conversion costs $25,999, not including the cost of the car.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
Mustang Mach-E Races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX In Electric Crossover Battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
2023 Nissan Murano's Price Increases For Updated Logos, Color Options
Nissan has released the new pricing of the Murano crossover for the 2023 model year. There is a slight increase across the board, which comes with tiny updates from the previous version. In fact, the updates were so insignificant that Nissan chose not to provide updated images to represent those...
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Debut In US At The Quail
The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.
Bugatti Roadster Debut At The Quail All But Confirmed In New Teaser
Bugatti's teaser train continues as the French brand prepares to debut something new for Monterey Car Week. Thus far we've seen headlights and taillights that don't match any of the current Chiron derivatives, and now we see a cockpit that doesn't match anything either. It's still shrouded in darkness, but it sure looks like a new roofless Bugatti is imminent.
Ruf Bergmeister Hillclimb Racer-Inspired Speedster Debuts At The Quail
Pebble Beach is now populated with the coolest cars of late for the Monterey Car Week, and one of them comes all the way from Germany. Auto manufacturer Ruf treats the attendees of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering with an open-top speedster, the Bergmeister. Also called the Project RBS, the...
Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut
One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
Dodge Teases SEMA-Bound Muscle Car Destined For The History Books
Dodge put on quite a show for the first day of its Speed Week by announcing six heritage models based on the Charger and Challenger. Influenced by muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, they'll serve as the swan song for the V8 era ahead of an inevitable electric future. Details about all six will be disclosed later this year, but we're more eager to learn about a mysterious seventh car. It'll apparently be "the very last of its kind."
Audi Activesphere Concept Teaser Previews Off-Road Lifestyle Vehicle
Audi has been previewing what it believes could be the future of cars – electric and automated. The company has revealed three concepts that outline its vision for future mobility, and a fourth will join the group early next year. It’s called the Activesphere, and the company is already teasing it.
Bugatti Teases "An Icon" Appearing August 19 During Monterey Car Week
Monterey Car Week is upon us, and we already have a surprise announcement from Bugatti. The French brand took to social media Monday morning with a simple-yet-tantalizing teaser video promising to "unlock an icon" on Friday at The Quail. Specifically, it will take place at 10:20 AM PDT. As of...
BMW M Previews High-Performance i4 With Quad-Motor Powertrain
The BMW M division is pushing toward electrification like the rest of the industry. M’s plan for its models includes building hybrids and pure EVs, and it’s the latter that BMW wants to highlight today. The M division has announced it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4, which involves a quad-motor powertrain.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Teaser Promises Most Powerful Version Of W12 Yet
The new teaser for the Bentley Mulliner Batur teaser gives us the first proper look at the limited-run model. We can now see that the Batur is a classic grand-touring coupe with a long hood and flowing roofline. The vehicle premieres during Monterey Car Week at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, August 20.
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
