Motor1.com

Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews The Electric Future Of The Brand

For the first time in a long time, Bentley's cars are going to look a bit different. The new Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe makes its debut in Monterey, California, this week, and it previews what all models will look like moving forward. The Batur bucks the now-former Bentley design language...
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023

Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
Motor1.com

Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring

Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Motor1.com

Bugatti Teaser Promises "Last Of Its Kind" Debuting August 19

The latest teaser for Bugatti's upcoming debut promises the vehicle is "the last of its kind." The special model debuts at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week at 10:20 AM Pacific time. The teaser video shows a sideways V-shaped taillight that leads to a horizontal lamp. If...
Motor1.com

Dodge Challenger Convertible Conversion Now Available Through Dealers

Dodge still doesn't offer a factory-built Challenger convertible, but sun-seeking shoppers now have a simplified option for a third-party conversion. Starting with 2022 models, Dodge dealerships will offer one-stop ordering for new Challenger convertibles built by Drop Top Customs. The process takes place before the customer takes delivery, but it's not cheap. The convertible conversion costs $25,999, not including the cost of the car.
Motor1.com

DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach

We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
Motor1.com

Mustang Mach-E Races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX In Electric Crossover Battle

Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
Motor1.com

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut

The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Motor1.com

Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Debut In US At The Quail

The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.
Motor1.com

Bugatti Roadster Debut At The Quail All But Confirmed In New Teaser

Bugatti's teaser train continues as the French brand prepares to debut something new for Monterey Car Week. Thus far we've seen headlights and taillights that don't match any of the current Chiron derivatives, and now we see a cockpit that doesn't match anything either. It's still shrouded in darkness, but it sure looks like a new roofless Bugatti is imminent.
Motor1.com

Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut

One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
Motor1.com

Dodge Teases SEMA-Bound Muscle Car Destined For The History Books

Dodge put on quite a show for the first day of its Speed Week by announcing six heritage models based on the Charger and Challenger. Influenced by muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, they'll serve as the swan song for the V8 era ahead of an inevitable electric future. Details about all six will be disclosed later this year, but we're more eager to learn about a mysterious seventh car. It'll apparently be "the very last of its kind."
Motor1.com

BMW M Previews High-Performance i4 With Quad-Motor Powertrain

The BMW M division is pushing toward electrification like the rest of the industry. M’s plan for its models includes building hybrids and pure EVs, and it’s the latter that BMW wants to highlight today. The M division has announced it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4, which involves a quad-motor powertrain.
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

