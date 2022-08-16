ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Guy Daniels Surfoff to take place in Surfside Beach this weekend

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and rode some waves on 13th Avenue in Surfisde Beach for the 22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff. Surfers of all different age groups competed for prizes and scholarships. Some of the awards included a $1000...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Latta group hosting 3 day event to help fight internet crimes against children

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A group out of Latta is hosting a three-day event this month on internet crimes against children. Retired State Law Enforcement Officer and pastor Paul Gasque were instrumental in heading up the event. Gasque said internet crimes against children are an issue that really impacts...
wpde.com

New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Heavy storms produce significant flooding for some areas

Many areas along the Grand Strand have seen very impressive rainfall totals so far today. Official readings show several locations over 6". Radar estimates and some backyard rain gauges show 10+" fell in a few spots. Some areas could pick up a little more rain as some scattered showers continue through the early evening.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

