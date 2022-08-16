Read full article on original website
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen Micsa
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Guy Daniels Surfoff to take place in Surfside Beach this weekend
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and rode some waves on 13th Avenue in Surfisde Beach for the 22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff. Surfers of all different age groups competed for prizes and scholarships. Some of the awards included a $1000...
Music extravaganza at Borgata in Surfside to benefit Neal & Pam's employees
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a Music Extravaganza fundraiser this weekend in Surfside Beach. Borgata and Tito’s Southend Trolley invite you to Borgata on Sunday for a full day of live music, chicken bog and fun. Donations will help employees of Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill,...
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
Ripley's Aquarium teams up with Blood Connection; seeking donations amid blood shortage
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There has been a shortage of local blood donations and now, The Blood Connection and Ripley's Aquarium are teaming up to do something about it. They've seen historically low donations throughout the past year and need your help stabilizing their supply. On Saturday, you...
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Back to school hacks: Ideas to make school day mornings less hectic
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — As families get back into the swing of back to school, they try to overcome some of the chaos that goes along with it. Here are ideas to help make your mornings a little less hectic. Experts recommend packing lunches the night before when...
Woman survives Myrtle Beach shark attack, receives hundreds of stitches; Grandson sees all
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shark attack in Myrtle Beach is recounting the terrifying moments when she came in contact with a shark while enjoying a family vacation. GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: The photos in the gallery above are extremely graphic. Reader discretion is advised. Karren...
City addresses water quality control, safety at NMB Park and Sports Complex attraction
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The lake water quality at Shark Wake Park 843 in North Myrtle Beach received a clean report after some questioned the city on its safety. Shark Wake Park 843 is the Grand Strand's only cable wakeboarding par and obstacle island with an inflatable floating playground.
$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
Latta group hosting 3 day event to help fight internet crimes against children
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A group out of Latta is hosting a three-day event this month on internet crimes against children. Retired State Law Enforcement Officer and pastor Paul Gasque were instrumental in heading up the event. Gasque said internet crimes against children are an issue that really impacts...
New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
Florence County Council to revisit decision regarding historical monument
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The issue regarding the placement of a monument honoring a Confederate-era leader at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence is back on the agenda Thursday for the Florence County Council meeting. The agenda reads, "A Resolution Authorizing The Placement Of The Harllee Memorial...
Georgetown Co. Planning Commission denies request for Pawleys Island development
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — There's going to be some growth in Pawleys Island - well, almost. A number of requests for subdivision and rezoning projects went before county planning commissioners on Thursday. Two of those requests were for townhomes in Pawleys Island. The requests in question included a 53...
Rabid bat confirmed in Marion County; 1 person exposed, DHEC confirms
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found on the ground near North Main Street and Harlee Street in Marion has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider,...
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
SCDOT to host public meeting to review Highway 501 intersection safety project
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a public information meeting to review and discuss an intersection safety project with depatment representatives. The project will implement a reduced conflict intersection at US 501 with S-905 (Cannon Road) to reduce the total number,...
Heavy storms produce significant flooding for some areas
Many areas along the Grand Strand have seen very impressive rainfall totals so far today. Official readings show several locations over 6". Radar estimates and some backyard rain gauges show 10+" fell in a few spots. Some areas could pick up a little more rain as some scattered showers continue through the early evening.
High School Football Scoreboard, highlights Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Several area teams began the season Thursday. Scores and highlights of the two games can be find below.
Man accused of using hammer to beat Florence County man to death
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, is charged with murder in the death of a man this week at a home on Timmons Road in the Greater Timmonsville community, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jasper McKithen,62, was...
Horry County sees flooding across region after early morning Tornado Warning
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tornado Warning issued for south central Horry County has expired, and now the area has been seeing flooding during an advisory warning. At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. Horry...
