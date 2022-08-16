On the whole, Dota 2 has always been more of a macro game. While a player’s choice of hero is important, it’s never a decision made in a vacuum. Skilled players will know when and how to use each hero, depending on the situation. While heroes have always been the main attraction, they have never been the sole factor in victory. Lately, however, it seems Valve have changed their design philosophy when it comes to new heroes. Looking at the latest releases, it seems Dota 2’s heroes are getting more complex.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO