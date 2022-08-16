Read full article on original website
Apex Legends:Hunted Bug Fixes
The newest season of Apex Legends has finally arrived. Season 14 also titled Apex Legends: Hunted brings not only a new legend but also addresses many bugs and issues back in season 13. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Bug Fixes. Character Bug Fixes. Newcastle. Where Newcastle could get...
League of Legends K’Sante: Shuriman Tank Revealed
During the latest LoL Pls, a new champion roadmap was explained to viewers. It talked about the new Shuriman Top Laner, Aurelion Sol’s remake and some other champions on their way, including a new Darkin champion. To start off the section about upcoming champions they discussed the tank. The Shuriman Tank’s name was revealed, K’Sante will be making his way to League of Legends soon.
Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities: The Space Dragon Is Coming
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities so far.
VALORANT Challengers 2023 Revealed
VALORANT Esports fans have been wanting to get news on the franchising model for some time now. It would seem as though, the Riot Games leaders at VALORANT Esports have revealed quite a lot. Here is a look at VALORANT Challengers 2023 and what was revealed. Read the entire article...
VALORANT Champions 2022 Bundle Revealed
The end of the VALORANT esports season is coming to a close. With VALORANT Champions 2022 on its way, fans will be gearing up to see the best of the best battle it out. Teams from all around the world will be fighting to win VALORANT Champions. As with last year, the VALORANT Dev Team will be celebrating this with special skins. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Skin Bundle.
Does Overwatch 2 Have Cross Progression ?
With the launch of Overwatch 2 getting closer Blizzard announced a feature that fans of the title have been asking for. Overwatch 2 Cross Progression has now been officially announced. With the launch of cross-progression, players can now finally merge their multiple Overwatch accounts to carry progression and in-game cosmetics...
Are Dota 2’s Heroes Getting More Complex?
On the whole, Dota 2 has always been more of a macro game. While a player’s choice of hero is important, it’s never a decision made in a vacuum. Skilled players will know when and how to use each hero, depending on the situation. While heroes have always been the main attraction, they have never been the sole factor in victory. Lately, however, it seems Valve have changed their design philosophy when it comes to new heroes. Looking at the latest releases, it seems Dota 2’s heroes are getting more complex.
MultiVersus Season 1 Launch Time
Following a previous delay, the MultiVersus Open Beta officially launches its first season. Here’s when players can expect the MultiVersus Season 1 launch time. MultiVersus will be entering its maintenance mode on August 5 from 10 am to 11 am PDT as they roll out the season 1 patch. The patch will come in two parts. The second patch will be coming shortly afterward.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Teased
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
New Tekken 7 Free Update Details
After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at Evo, Bandai Namco revealed a trailer for a free update coming to Tekken 7. A teaser trailer for a new Tekken project, possibly Tekken 8 came afterward. The trailer begins with the announcement that the Tekken World Tour is back. The World Tour...
Mash and Neco-Arc Released Aug. 19 for Melty Blood
The newest characters for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Neco-Arc, and Mash Kyrielight will release on Aug. 19. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
New Melty Blood: Type Lumina Gameplay Trailer For Neco-Arc
Just before her release in Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Type-Moon releases a new gameplay trailer for the new character Neco-Arc. After the announcement earlier in Aug. Type-Moon, and French-Bread have released two trailers showcasing more gameplay for Neco-Arc. The character, originally appearing in Melty Blood Act Cadenza is a joke character with an abnormal moveset.
Magic: The Gathering’s Full Set Roadmap for 2023 Revealed
Even before fans head back to Dominaria, Wizards of the Coast unveiled it’s larger schedule for upcoming Standard sets through 2023. The Standard set roadmap was revealed during the “Wizards Presents” stream on Thursday August 18. The stream featured updates on all things Magic and Dungeons and Dragons related, including the major announcement for Standard sets. Audiences weren’t expecting to see the entire 2023 roadmap, but that is exactly what viewers got.
Paris Eternal Drop Four Members From Overwatch League Roster
Just a day after their loss to the Vancouver Titans, the Paris Eternal have made drastic changes to their roster. On Monday August 15, the Paris Eternal announced the release of four members of their roseter – Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, Ilari “Vestola” Vestola, Arthur “dridro” Szanto and Emir “Kaan” Okumus. The announcement came as a shock to the Overwatch League audience as the four players helped the Eternal finish with a 8-8 record just a year ago. Now sitting at 1-13, the Paris Eternal felt as though a massive change was necessary for future success.
Marie Will Be Playable After a Decade in Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
After a decade of servicing as Skullgirls boss character, Marie “The Skullgirl” will be playable and the final character in the season 1 pass of Skullgirls: 2nd Encore. Skullgirls: 2nd Encore is the third version of the primarily 3v3 tag fighting game developed by Reverge Labs, and Autumn Games.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Is Likely Coming Soon
Unlike many fandoms, Dota 2’s player base is eagerly awaiting the release of the new battle pass. This is because, unlike many developers, Valve knows how to do a Battle Pass correctly. In fact, they were one of if not the first to do it, with The International Compendium 2013. While there have been a great many imitators, none have been able to come close to Valve. So what’s in there that makes players so excited for Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass?
The Dota 2 Pro Circuit Ends
With the Arlington Major having recently concluded, the Dota Pro Circuit has come to a close. This means that the window to earn DPC points is over, and the rankings final. The top twelve teams will be going to The International, but for the rest there is still hope. While there will be Regional Qualifiers, there will also be a Last Chance Qualifier. The second and third place teams from each qualifier will compete to earn the last two International invitations. These extra invitations bring the total number of teams competing in The International to twenty.
Samurai Showdown Is Receiving A Rollback Netcode Update
After four years of suffering with poor netcode Samurai Shodown will see a rollback netcode update in 2023. At the SNK panel at Evo 2022, Samurai Shodown developers confirm they’ll be implementing rollback netcode. Samurai Shodown, also known as Samurai Spirits in Japan is another SNK fighting game series...
New Fatal Fury/Garou Title in Development
At Evo 2022, SNK teases that the newest Fatal Fury/Garou title is in development. The game will be a sequel to the 1999 arcade title Garou: Mark of the Wolves from SNK. It’ll also serve as the newest title in the Fatal Fury franchise. Returning After 23 Years. Fatal...
Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Netcode Update Coming Soon
Dragon Ball FighterZ producers confirm after the grand finals that the game will receive a rollback netcode update. The information comes from Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiroki herself after the conclusion of the tournament. Dragon Ball FighterZ released in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as a...
