CNET
We Watched More TV on Streaming Than Cable for First Time Ever, Nielsen Says
Streaming services captured the largest share of television viewing for the first time ever in July, according to data released Thursday from Nielsen, the television ratings authority. Of all the TV watching time in July, 34.8% happened over streaming while 34.4% happened over cable. Broadcast TV captured a 21.6% share of the total.
CNET
'Nope' Isn't Streaming Yet, Sorry (but Here's When and Where It Could)
Nope, director Jordan Peele's latest movie, hit US theaters last month. But any fans who want to watch it at home should prepare to wait a while before it's available online to stream on a subscription service. Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same...
WWE・
CNET
Dear Streamers, Not Every TV Show Needs a Whole Series
I was watching Amazon's action TV show Reacher when I realized something. The series is about a tough guy rolling into a small town and opening a can of whup-ass on the local bad guys. This, it hit me, is The A-Team. To be precise, it's a single episode of The A-Team.
CNET
Jurassic World Dominion Will Finally Start Streaming Next Month
Jurassic World Dominion hit theaters (and only theaters) June 10. Since then, it's spent longer in theaters before streaming than any other film put out by its distributor, Universal, since the pandemic began. But on Friday, Universal detailed how and when Jurassic World Dominion will become available to stream with a subscription cheaper than the $20 price to buy it online.
CNET
Netflix With Ads Won't Let You Download Shows, Report Says
Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not include a popular feature. The streaming giant doesn't plan to let subscribers download content for offline viewing on its ad-supported tier, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg. The new ad-supported tier, which is expected to arrive in early 2023, apparently won't allow customers...
HBO Max to Remove 36 Titles, Including 20 Originals, From Streaming
HBO Max will remove almost 36 titles from its service as early as this week, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for HBO Max attributed the decision to the pending merge of the platform with Discovery+, which is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max’s statement reads. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” Taking off the titles from streaming would also help Warner Bros. Discovery cut costs by removing lesser-watched...
CNET
Surprise! Netflix Adds a Bonus 'Sandman' Episode
If you couldn't get enough of Netflix's mesmeric fantasy series The Sandman, then here's some good news: Netflix just added a star-studded bonus episode with two new standalone stories. The 10-episode series began streaming on Aug. 3, but you can now find an 11th episode following season 1's finale that...
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Even if it isn't immediately obvious, you can dig up a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the absolute classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
HBO’s ‘Industry’ Makes Power Dressing Hot—and Very Personal
You don’t need to be able to understand frenetic financial jargon in order to enjoy Industry, the excellent HBO series that follows ambitious young traders and salespeople as they work their way up (as well as hook up and do drugs) at Pierpoint & Co, a fictitious London investment bank. Currently in its second season, Industry primarily follows Harper Stern, a ruthless young American transplant with a crater on her shoulder rather than a chip who’s assigned to the Cross Product Sales desk, and Yasmin Kara-Hanani, a glamorous publishing heiress determined to prove her worth in the professional world on...
CNET
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scenes, Loki in Valhalla, Explained
Thor: Love and Thunder landed in theaters in July and may come to Disney Plus next week. It's the Asgardian Avenger's fourth solo adventure, and the 29th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since 2008. It sees director Taika Waititi, previously responsible for 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, bringing his comedic touch to another superhero caper (and its two post-credits scenes).
CNET
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 1 Recap: Marvel Easter Eggs and Yoga Poses
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the newest Marvel TV series to hit Disney Plus. It's also the most broadly comedic entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as ambitious lawyer Jen Walters transforms into a superstrong green giant to battle bad guys (and sexism). In my She-Hulk review for CNET, I...
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms Which Three DC Projects Are Moving Forward at HBO Max
Since the news of Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery after its recent shakeup, fans have been unsure about which projects will be going ahead. While the future of DC Comics still appears to be up in the air at the studio, the newly formed company has confirmed three projects that will stay its course to appear on HBO Max. According to Deadline, DC series said to be “moving along” post-merger include the second season of Peacemaker starring John Cena, the Penguin spinoff featuring Colin Farrell and the new Greg Berlanti-led series Green Lantern Corps.
CNET
It Turns Out Leia's Droid from Obi-Wan Kenobi Does Not Get a Happy Ending
Regardless of how much you love or hate it, this spring's Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi got a lot of attention. Some consider it a welcome return to something that felt more like classic Star Wars adventuring, while others would have preferred something a little grittier. The one big takeaway...
TechCrunch
HBO Max is removing 36 titles and creators are not happy
In order to prepare for the merger, the company has been silently removing titles for some weeks now. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery said HBO Max will start showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network starting September 30. “As...
CNET
Addams Family Spinoff 'Wednesday' Trailer Promises Murder, Mayhem
She's creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky -- but what happens when Wednesday Addams finds herself in a school where everybody is just as altogether ooky as she is?. Feast your eyes on the deliciously dark trailer for the upcoming Netflix show Wednesday, which is a fiendish new adventure for the deadpan daughter of the infamous Addams Family. Directed by Tim Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, the spinoff series follows Wednesday to suitably gothic academy Nevermore, where she solves a mystery in her own inimitable style. The trailer teases deliciously pitch-black humor and bloody horror -- ah, school, the happiest days of your life.
CNET
11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game
One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
