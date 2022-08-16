HBO Max will remove almost 36 titles from its service as early as this week, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for HBO Max attributed the decision to the pending merge of the platform with Discovery+, which is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max’s statement reads. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” Taking off the titles from streaming would also help Warner Bros. Discovery cut costs by removing lesser-watched...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO