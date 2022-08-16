ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Wyatt Milum feeling more at home on left side of WVU offensive line

By Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
 4 days ago
West Virginia coach Graham Harrell talks with Matt Moore during practice.

MORGANTOWN — Some things just feel right. For WVU sophomore offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, a switch from right tackle to left tackle fits a far-more-natural glove for the 6-foot-6, 311-

247Sports

How is WVU center Zach Frazier still progressing?

West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier started as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-American honors for his performance. His sophomore year, he followed that up by earning All-Big 12 recognition, and he's found his name littered across various All-American conversations for this coming season. According to offensive line coach Matt Moore, the Fairmont (WV) native continues to get better and has made great strides even this offseason. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement

Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. West Virginia sure could use Harrell’s help. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. “He’s brought a different energy about him,” Brown said. “He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting. He’s been able to have success with different types of players and different types of offenses.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
