Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Ricketts in April signed legislation that would allow Nebraska to build a canal in Colorado to siphon water off the South Platte River.
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Neigh impossible! Mind-bending video appears to show horses floating on water along Arizona river
This is the mind-bending moment two majestic wild horses appeared to walk on water in Arizona, as an optical illusion saw them 'float' down a river in front of stunned locals. Kelli Rogers had been paddle boarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona, spending last month with her excited grandkids when they noticed the two horses.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal is denied by federal court
A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her lawsuit that attempted to overturn the National Park Service's denial of the state's application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate 2021's Independence Day. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found...
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
761 wild horses removed from Colorado's Piceance East Douglas herd area, here's how and why it was done
A controversial wild horse gather - commonly called a roundup - came to an end this week on Colorado's western slope. The Bureau of Land Management says it removed 761 mustangs from the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area, near Meeker, Colo., at a cost to taxpayers of $559,000. This gather was one of two dozen helicopter roundups planned this year across the country. By the end of the year, the BLM will have removed more than 20,000 mustangs from the wild nationwide in one year alone. At the heart of the debate over the roundup lies one major question: Should taxpayers...
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Low water levels at Lake Mead reveal more than just human remains
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is showing the dramatic effects of falling water levels from the ongoing drought. The nation's largest reservoir is now giving up many of its secrets, including a fourth set of human remains discovered since May. Among those found were the remains of Daniel Kolod, who...
The cost of green energy: The nation’s biggest lithium mine may be going up on a site sacred to Native Americans
The huge project on public land, approved by the Trump administration in its final days, has sparked an outcry and a lawsuit, but opposition among Native Americans is not unanimous. Thacker Pass, a remote valley in the high desert of northern Nevada, will always be sacred for Gary McKinney of...
Lake Mead Water Level Falls to 1,040ft, Dead-Pool Level Inches Closer
The lake's levels have been rapidly decreasing over the past two years, hurtling towards dead-pool level.
Famous jaguar known as "El Jefe" believed to have crossed U.S.-Mexico border
They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12-years-old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. "El Jefe" – or "The Boss" – is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.
A fourth set of human remains is found at Lake Mead as the water level keeps dropping
The reservoir continues to suffer from a 22-year drought that now has water levels at only 27% of capacity. That's surfaced four sets of skeletal remains in the past four months.
Researchers Capture First-Ever Photos of Mountain Lions Preying On Feral Burros
Feral horses and burros are plaguing the West’s public lands. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), there are currently approximately 82,384 feral horses and burros on public lands in the western United States. Meanwhile, the agency says that a healthy and balanced population in relation to wild critters and domestic livestock would only be 27,000 individuals. The feral horse and burro overpopulation is resulting in less native vegetation and more invasive weeds, more feral horses and burros on highways and causing damage to private property, and starvation of not just feral horses and burros but wild animals as well. Each year, the BLM conducts broad-scale round-ups of the feral critters to remove them from the landscape. Recently, researchers discovered that a wild predator may also be helping the cause.
