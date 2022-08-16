ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, August 16th

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The total number of Broome County COVID-19 cases remains just over 200 as we continue through the week.

201 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 33 of them new.

There are currently 28 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 539.

