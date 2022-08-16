Latest numbers, August 16th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The total number of Broome County COVID-19 cases remains just over 200 as we continue through the week.

201 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 33 of them new.

There are currently 28 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 539.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.