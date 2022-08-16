Read full article on original website
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
TikTok's In-App Browser Can Monitor Your Keystrokes, Researcher Says
TikTok's in-app browser has the ability to monitor certain kinds of user activity on the external websites accessed with it, new research shows. According to research published Thursday by Felix Krause, a Vienna-based software researcher, when TikTok users access a website through a link in the TikTok app, the app inserts code into the website that allows TikTok to monitor activity like keystrokes and what users are tapping on that site.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Google Workers Sign Petition Demanding Protection of Abortion Search Data
More than 650 Google employees have signed a petition asking CEO Sundar Pichai and other top executives to protect people's abortion-related search and location data, according to a Thursday tweet by the Alphabet Worker's Union, a union of employees and contractors for Google's parent company. Along with demands to protect...
Apple's Safari Gets a Security Fix for Some MacOS Models
Apple released an update for its web browser, Safari, on Thursday to address a security issue in some older operating systems. The company said Safari 15.6.1 is meant to address a WebKit vulnerability that could lead to an arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina. Apple wrote...
New COVID Testing Guidelines for Home: How to Get an Accurate COVID Test Result
As the US enters the fall school season, rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 are back in the spotlight. But new guidance from public health agencies has left some Americans confused about how and when to best test for COVID at home. Spurred by the availability of free tests from...
T-Mobile Data Breach: Are You Eligible for Part of the $350 Million Settlement?
In 2021, T-Mobile was the victim of a massive data breach that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, current and past customers may be owed money from the settlement of a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit. The mobile carrier has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation...
Google Chrome Update Patches Multiple Security Bugs
Google said Tuesday that it patched multiple security bugs in Chrome. Google said one bug is being actively exploited. Because of this threat, Chrome users should update their browser as soon as possible. This bug is one of 11, though, that this latest update addresses. Chrome's update should automatically apply...
A Romance Scammer Took All Your Crypto. Who Ya Gonna Call?
In May of last year, someone claiming to be a military doctor on a secret mission in North Korea contacted Laura Francis on Facebook, looking for love and connection. Francis, a California realtor, thought he was charming—his profile images portrayed a man with a muscular build, beard, tattoos, and hospital scrubs—but was initially skeptical of his intentions.The mystery man called himself “David Hodge,” and he claimed to be a kind of surgeon, helping soldiers who’d been injured by explosives in war. As part of his backstory, David told Francis he had an ex-wife who had cheated on him and a...
Need a New Social Security Card? Here's How to Request One
Your Social Security number is a critical piece of identification that you likely use often -- for instance, when applying for a new credit card, filing your taxes or verifying your identity online. You need your physical Social Security card much less frequently, usually for situations like starting a new job. However, if you don't have it when you need it, you'll be in trouble.
Motorola's New Edge Has a Cheaper Price, Increased Competition
Motorola's got a new Edge that is cheaper than last year's model, though it may have its work cut out for it when it comes to standing out in the US market. Announced on Thursday, the new Edge starts at around $500 and features a few noticeable tweaks compared to the 2021 model, which started at $700. For starters, the display has shrunk slightly, from a 6.8-inch OLED panel to a 6.6-inch screen, though it maintains last year's 144Hz refresh rate and features a fingerprint sensor underneath. The main rear camera has also dropped in megapixel count, going from 108 megapixels on the 2021 Edge to a 50-megapixel sensor on this year's version.
