Motorola's got a new Edge that is cheaper than last year's model, though it may have its work cut out for it when it comes to standing out in the US market. Announced on Thursday, the new Edge starts at around $500 and features a few noticeable tweaks compared to the 2021 model, which started at $700. For starters, the display has shrunk slightly, from a 6.8-inch OLED panel to a 6.6-inch screen, though it maintains last year's 144Hz refresh rate and features a fingerprint sensor underneath. The main rear camera has also dropped in megapixel count, going from 108 megapixels on the 2021 Edge to a 50-megapixel sensor on this year's version.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO